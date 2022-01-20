ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scappoose, St. Helens on-time graduation rates slip

By Mark Miller
 4 days ago

The school districts in South Columbia County saw declines in the 2020-21 school year, although St. Helens' was small.

The Scappoose School District typically boasts one of the highest on-time graduation rates in Oregon. The St. Helens School District has often checked in below the statewide average.

But in the 2020-21 school year, both school districts saw declines in the rate of students graduating within four years, according to new state data made public Thursday, Jan. 20, by the Oregon Department of Education.

In Scappoose, the on-time graduation rate slid considerably, from 93.8% in the 2019-20 school year to 86.8% in 2020-21.

That 86.8% rate is still above Oregon's statewide average.

The statewide on-time graduation rate declined from 82.6% in 2019-20 to 80.6% in 2020-21.

The 2019-20 rate was a high-water mark since Oregon began tracking on-time graduation data. Despite the 2-point decline, the 2020-21 rate is still the second highest in the state's history.

If there's good news for St. Helens, it's that its on-time graduation rate fell by only about half of the statewide decline. The school district went from 72.3% of students graduating on time in 2019-20 to 71.3% in 2020-21.

While that 71.3% rate remains markedly below the statewide average, the gap has shrunk slightly after being just over 10 percentage points in the previous school year.

While St. Helens fares better when considering the rate of students who graduate within five years, its five-year completion rate saw a more significant 3-point decline, dropping from 82.8% to 79.8%.

Scappoose's five-year completion rate was barely changed, from 94.6% in the 2019-20 school year to 94.9% for the 2020-21 school year.

The statewide five-year completion rate jumped from 83% in 2019-20 up to 87.8% in 2020-21.

By the numbers

• St. Helens had a graduating class of 154 students in 2020-21, out of an adjusted cohort of 216 students. Those adjustments account for students who transferred into and out of the school district during the four-year period beginning in the 2017-18 school year.

• Scappoose graduated 145 students from an adjusted cohort of 167.

• Oregon schools awarded 35,686 diplomas in the 2020-21 school year. That figure does not include modified diplomas, GEDs and other certificates of completion.

