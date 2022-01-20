American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

GLEN MILLS, PA — Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) provided preliminary selected fourth quarter and full-year 2021 unaudited financial updates. Results in the period reflect impacts from greater than previously forecasted raw material inflation and supply chain constraints relative to guidance initially provided on October 25, 2021. Axalta expects Net Sales growth of 5.8% for Q4 (~7% excluding foreign exchange) and 18.2% for 2021, including moderately lower than forecasted foreign exchange tailwinds (guidance was ~+19% Net Sales growth for FY 2021, including ~+2% in FX). Limitations in the availability of certain raw materials also resulted in substantial unfulfilled orders during the fourth quarter. Adjusted EBIT for the fourth quarter is anticipated to be reported between $120-125 million, with full year Adjusted EBIT expected to be approximately $30 million below the midpoint of the October guidance range of $645-665 million. Free cash flow for the full year 2021 is anticipated to be above the prior guidance range of $410-430 million, with cash and cash equivalents expected at approximately $840 million as of December 31, 2021.

