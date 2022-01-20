ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The SEC’s Rulemaking Process: Long-Haul or Short-Cut?

By Jonathan S. Sack, Penina Moisa
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article: describes the SEC's authority to issue rules under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the additional requirements for rulemaking under the Administrative Procedure Act; considers a professor's recent proposal of a “fairness” short-cut around the traditional “economic” or quantitative...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
Law.com

Judge's Ruling Highlights Forum Shopping Concerns in Bankruptcy Matters

Judge Novak severed third-party releases from a former retailer's Chapter 11 plan. Novak also suggested liability releases and forum shopping often go together. The case will be reassigned to a different bankruptcy judge on remand. When U.S. District Judge David Novak, in a strongly worded opinion last week, scrapped third-party...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rulemaking#Sec#Commission
Law.com

Federal Judge Recusals May Rise, But Requests Remain Risky: The Morning Minute

RISKY REQUESTS - A bipartisan push in Congress for greater transparency on federal judges’ financial ties, a proposed rule change for amicus filers and a vow by Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. to ensure the judiciary’s compliance with ethics canons could soon combine to cause an uptick in recusals and disqualifications. But, as we explore in the latest Law.com Litigation Trendspotter column, just because a litigator can push for a judge’s recusal, it doesn’t necessarily mean they should. After all, a rejected (or even begrudgingly granted) bid to swap out the judge presiding over your case could still turn awkward real quick. I’m interested to get your thoughts: What factors should litigators and their clients consider when deciding whether to seek a judge’s recusal? Let me know at [email protected].
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Drafting an Arbitration Agreement in 2022: The Litigator’s Perspective

In the first article in this series titled “Drafting an Arbitration Agreement in 2022,” I highlighted matters to consider including in dispute resolution agreements to reflect recent events and current social priorities. In the second article, I examined the issue from the perspective of transactional attorneys. In this third article of the series, I consider the views of four litigators, the professionals who are often consulted by their corporate partners to advise on drafting and who ultimately have to defend or critique the provisions: Lea Haber Kuck, a partner in Skadden’s international litigation and arbitration group, where she concentrates her practice on the resolution of complex commercial disputes arising out of international business transactions; Cecil Key, head of the DGKeyIP Group of DiMuroGinsberg P.C., who focuses on the protection, enforcement and licensing of intellectual property rights; Taline Sahakian, a partner in Constantine Cannon’s antitrust litigation & counseling and commercial litigation groups, where she has represented parties in international arbitrations and in the context of mediations of commercial disputes; and Dan Weiner, co-chair of Hughes Hubbard & Reed’s litigation department and a regular arbitration counsel in high-stakes commercial disputes.
LAW
Law.com

Handful of Firms Win UK-India Trade Negotiations Mandate

Five law firms have been called up to advise on free trade agreement talks between the U.K. and India. The negotiations, which began earlier in January, aim to increase U.K. exports to India by £28 billion a year by 2035.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Employment Law Boutique Makes Leadership Changes Official

Michael Fortunato was named CEO and chairman of Rubin, Fortunato & Harbison, effective Jan. 1. The official leadership transition was delayed by two years because of the pandemic and the firm's recent office relocation. Fortunato seeks to capture legal work presented by the ongoing battle for talent across industries. After...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Law.com

11 Firms Secure Roles on £193M NHS Legal Panel

Clyde & Co and DAC Beachcroft are among law firms to have won places on a legal panel advising the NHS on resolving concerns and disputes, worth a combined £193 million. 11 law firms have been handed places on the NHS Resolution – a branch of the Department of Health and Social Care, providing advice to the NHS on resolving concerns and disputes – legal panel, which comes into effect on 1 March 2022 and will run for three years.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Merger of Shipbuilding Giants Halted as EU Reinforces Tough Line On Antitrust

In a move highlighting Brussels officials’ willingness to go where other antitrust enforcers won’t, the European Commission has halted a merger between the world’s largest and second-largest shipbuilding companies over competition concerns. According to the EU competition enforcer, Hyundai Heavy Industries Holding’s acquisition of Daewoo Shipbuilding and...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Big Changes Coming with Biden Administration’s M&A Review

Each week, the Law.com Barometer newsletter, powered by the ALM Global Newsroom and Legalweek brings you the trends, disruptions, and shifts our reporters and editors are tracking through coverage spanning every beat and region across the ALM Global Newsroom. The micro-topic coverage will not only help you navigate the changing legal landscape but also prepare you to discuss these shifts with thousands of legal leaders at Legalweek 2022. With a new date of March 8-11, 2022, the Legalweek program will feature Barometer focused sessions, TED-style focus talks, workshop boot camps, and industry panel sessions across 21 tracks and 74 sessions. Secure your registration today!
POLITICS
Law.com

Compliance Hot Spots: Judge Deals Blow to Big Tech’s Push for Recusals + What Khan, Kanter Hope to Accomplish with Merger Review

Welcome to Compliance Hot Spots, our weekly snapshot on white-collar, regulatory and compliance news and trends. Today, we have an antitrust-themed edition of the newsletter focused on DOJ and FTC’s merger guidelines review, and a judge’s defense of FTC Chair Lina Khan’s vote in the Facebook lawsuit. Please get in touch with tips and feedback. Contact me at [email protected] and @AGoudsward on Twitter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Porter Wright Files Suit Challenging Claim Company Defaulted in 19 Oil Wells

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Porter Wright Morris & Arthur filed an oil and gas lease lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of SWN Production Co. The suit challenges Blue Beck Ltd.’s claims that SWN has defaulted on its land lease for nineteen oil wells and seeks a determination as to whether or not additional payments are due. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00091, SWN Production Company, LLC v. BlueBeck, Ltd.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Law.com

Consumers Claim McCormick Spices Contain Heightened Levels of Carcinogens

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. McCormick & Co., the spice and condiment company, was slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, contends that an array of McCormick brand spices contain heightened levels of lead, arsenic, and cadmium. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00349, Balistreri et al v. McCormick & Company, Inc.
LAW
Law.com

Law Firms and the Rise of Hospitality

Making the office better than home — making it a destination — is the key shift law firms are experiencing right now. We are calling it all “the rise of hospitality.”. As part of negotiating the returning to the office lawyers are busy deconstructing “work” into its many smaller components in an effort to redefine where these activities ought to take place.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy