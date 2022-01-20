ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergrande Creditors Raise Threat of Action Over Default

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) - A key group of China Evergrande's international creditors said on Thursday they were ready to take "all necessary actions" to defend their rights if the property developer did not show more urgency to resolve a default. Evergrande is the world's most indebted property company, with...

ECONOMY
WORLD
ECONOMY
ECONOMY
ECONOMY
Economy
WORLD
POLITICS
U.S. POLITICS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
SCIENCE
ECONOMY

