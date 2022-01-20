Evergrande Creditors Raise Threat of Action Over Default

- 2020 employee engagement score: 85.7 (24.2% higher than government-wide score)
- 2019 employee engagement score: 77.4
- One-year score change: +8.3
- Agency workforce size: midsize
The Securities and Exchange Commission is responsible for maintaining “fair, orderly, and efficient markets” that protect investors and facilitate the formation of capital. It recruits attorneys, accountants, economists, examiners, and industry specialists. Employees consider their relationships with their supervisors to be a strength of the SEC as a workplace, saying they feel their work-life needs are supported and their performance is discussed, according to a 2019 survey.
[Pictured: U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks at the SEC’s Criminal Coordination Conference in Washington D.C., on Oct. 3, 2019.]
