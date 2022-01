New for 2022, Martin is expanding its high-quality acoustic-electric SC Series with three new guitar models that will be joining the SC-13E released last year. Designed for ultimate playability and movement, these models feature thin bodies, sloping bouts, a single-cutaway, low string height, and a deeply contoured heel to give players all of the feel of an electric with acoustic sensibilities. New guitars joining the line are the Martin SC-13E Special and SC-13E Special Burst, as well as a new SC-10E model.

