Costa Cruises is an Official Sponsor of the 2023 Ryder Cup Golf Tournament

French rugby player Jordan Michallet has tragically passed away at the age of only 29.The fly-half had recently signed a new contract with club Rouen, who he helped to promotion in the second tier in France. The news was confirmed by the club who will honour him in their home game on Friday.They said: “The Rouen Normandie Rugby family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear Jordan Michallet. This awful news plunges the whole club into immense pain.“The management and the whole club are joining forces with his family in this terrible ordeal.”Michallet had played for France...

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO