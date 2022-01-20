ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Costa Cruises is an Official Sponsor of the 2023 Ryder Cup Golf Tournament

By Evan Gove
porthole.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCosta Cruises announced today that they’ve signed on to be an official sponsor of the 2023 Ryder Cup golf tournament being held for the first time in Italy at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome. To celebrate the partnership, the cruise line has put together...

porthole.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jordan Michallet dead: French rugby stunned after fly-half’s death aged 29

French rugby player Jordan Michallet has tragically passed away at the age of only 29.The fly-half had recently signed a new contract with club Rouen, who he helped to promotion in the second tier in France. The news was confirmed by the club who will honour him in their home game on Friday.They said: “The Rouen Normandie Rugby family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear Jordan Michallet. This awful news plunges the whole club into immense pain.“The management and the whole club are joining forces with his family in this terrible ordeal.”Michallet had played for France...
RUGBY
TravelPulse

Costa Cruises Launches New "Cruise & Golf" Offer

Costa Cruises has recently been named the official cruise line of the 2023 Ryder Cup, which will be held in Italy for the first time, and it’s also unveiled a new offer designed for golf enthusiasts ahead of the world’s largest golf event, its “Cruise & Gold” offer.
GOLF
cruiseindustrynews.com

Adventure Golf and Sports: Good Mix of Cruise Projects for 2022

In 2022, Adventure Golf and Sports (AGS) has got a “good mix” of mini-golf installation and refurbishment projects planned onboard cruise ships, said its President Scott Lundmark, according to the 2022 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News. “Most are smaller maintenance, repair and refurbishment projects, but...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costa Cruises#2023 Ryder Cup#Costa Smeralda#Golf Course#Italian#The Birdie Package#The Eagle Package Costa#Eagle
The Independent

Dave Ryding named in Team GB’s ski and snowboard squad for Beijing 2022

Dave Ryding will head to his fourth Winter Olympics in Beijing next month as part of a 21-strong British ski and snowboard squad.The 35-year-old Ryding has achieved two World Cup podiums and finished ninth in the men’s slalom at the 2018 Games in PyeongchangPyeongchang ski-slopestyle bronze medallist Izzy Atkin is joined in the squad by her sister Zoe, while reigning world champion Charlotte Bankes will be among the favourites in the women’s snowboard-cross.Ryding said: “It’s such a huge honour to be named as part of Team GB again, and I can’t wait to get out there and get racing.“As athletes,...
WORLD
mypulsenews.com

Mena Disc Golf Club hosts tournament

Mena Lions Club Disc Golf held their first annual Lions Club League tournament. Disc golf is a hybrid sport of traditional golf and ultimate frisbee. The object of disc golf is to throw a plastic disc, or frisbee, into a target in as few throws as possible. The club was...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Report: Surprise player in line to be Europe’s next Ryder Cup captain

The pressure is going to be high at next year’s Ryder Cup in Rome, especially for Team Europe. Coming off a devastating loss to the American squad last fall at Whistling Straits, the Europeans are desperate to reclaim the Cup. And, if a recent report is true, they’re turning to surprise player to lead the team back to the winner’s circle.
GOLF
The Independent

Scott Jamieson to take one-shot lead into final round of Abu Dhabi Championship

Scotland’s Scott Jamieson made two late birdies to stay on track for a career-changing win at the Abu Dhabi Championship but former Open champion Shane Lowry was just one shot back in the UAE.Jamieson has led after every round at Yas Links, setting the pace with a brilliant opening 63 and staying ahead with a 74 on day two that was equally impressive in high winds.He was overhauled on day three as Irishman Lowry and fellow Ryder Cup player Thomas Pieters carded rounds of 67 to get to 10 under, but the 38-year-old birdied the 15th and 18th in a...
GOLF
Golf Digest

With Ryder Cup behind him, Padraig Harrington lays out strategy for playing 'mixed bag' of tours

ABU DHABI — If you thought Padraig Harrington was kept busy during the two years he spent as the most recent European Ryder Cup team captain, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet. Speaking after a windswept second round of 71 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship that took him to level par, 144, seven shots behind the leader, Scotland’s Scott Jamieson, the Irishman detailed the complicated playing schedule he intends to follow over the next few months.
GOLF
AFP

Pumped-up Nadal, home hero Barty march into Melbourne quarters

Rafael Nadal survived an epic 28-minute tiebreak to seal his spot in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and top seed Ashleigh Barty joined him with victory over giant-killer Amanda Anisimova on Sunday. Nadal will now face Canada's 14th seed Denis Shapovalov after he stunned third seed and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev -- who said "everything" went wrong. Nadal, who is chasing a men's record 21st Grand Slam title, was pushed all the way by Adrian Mannarino in an 81-minute first set before breaking the Frenchman's resolve in a 7-6 (16/14), 6-2, 6-2 victory. "First set was very emotional," said the 35-year-old Nadal, the 2009 Australian Open champion, who pumped his fists after emerging victorious from a marathon first-set tiebreak on a steamy day in Melbourne.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Roberto Mancini: "Ryder Cup, it's wonderful"

As coach, he brought Italy back to the top of Europe 53 years after the last time by beating England 4-3 on penalties at Wembley. Roberto Mancini is not only a great coach but he is also a golf enthusiast. Guest in Federgolf of President Franco Chimenti, this is his message for the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup which, in 2023, will be played - for the first time in its history in Italy - at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio (Rome) and will see Europe take on the United States.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy