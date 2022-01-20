ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute Police Officer Issued 10-Day Suspension

WTHI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerre Haute police officer issued a 10-day suspension after kicking a...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Terre Haute, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Station#Dog#Terre Haute Police
The Hill

Burkina Faso president detained by mutinous soldiers

Burkina Faso's military on Monday said it has seized control of the country after it reportedly detained President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré. Speaking on Burkina Faso state television, Capt. Sidsoré Kader Ouedraogo, the leader of the declared military junta, said security forces have deposed Kaboré, suspended the country's constitution, dissolved the government and closed the country's borders, according to France24.
MILITARY
The Hill

Biden rushes to pressure Russia as Ukraine fears intensify

The Biden administration is scrambling to put pressure on Russia amid rising fears of a possible Russian military incursion in Ukraine. The State Department has ordered the evacuation of family members of U.S. government employees in Ukraine and the Pentagon is readying up to 8,500 troops to potentially deploy to eastern Europe.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy