(BLOOMINGTON) The rate of farmland sales accelerated the second half of 2021 in response to strong land values and it appears those trends carried right into the new year so far. Farmland industry leaders discussed the market this month during the recent Purdue University’s Top Farmer Conference. Many real estate companies report well over 70 to 80 percent of their sales were for more than $10,000 per acre which far exceeds less than 10 percent in 2019 and 2020. Officials also note that farmland sales have been pretty much split about 50/50 between farmers and investors. Many believe farmland values will remain strong in 2022, although higher input costs could slow appreciation of land values and cash rent throughout the U.S.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO