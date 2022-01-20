ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19-related hospitalizations continue to rise in South Carolina

By Braley Dodson
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) –More people with COVID-19 continue to be hospitalized in the state, according to the most recent data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Compared to last week, 14.5% more COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals, 15.1% more are in intensive care units, 15.6% more are hospitalized and 19.8% are on ventilators, according to DHEC.

Across the state, 82.9% of adult ICU beds were in use, and 80% of pediatric ICU beds were occupied. There were 2,354 adults hospitalized with COVID-19, and 58 pediatric patients. Two children and 218 adults were on ventilators.

On Thursday, DHEC announced an additional 8,896 confirmed cases, 3,413 probable cases, 19 new COVID-19 deaths and five probable COVID-19 deaths. Of 35,594 new tests reported to the state, 36.5% were positive for the virus.

Those newly reported fatalities include one confirmed COVID-19 death in Darlington County, one confirmed COVID-19 death in Florence County, one confirmed and one probable COVID-19 death in Horry County, and one probable COVID-19 death in Marion County.

That data is based on information DHEC reported to the agency on Tuesday. DHEC releases new COVID-19 numbers two days after receiving it.

The update brings the state’s totals to 985,882 confirmed cases, 263,750 probable cases, 12,986 confirmed deaths and 2,067 probable COVID-19 deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 56 confirmed, 40 probable

Dillon – 63 confirmed, 41 probable

Florence – 191 confirmed, 41 probable

Horry – 589 confirmed, 329 probable

Marion – 44 confirmed, 25 probable

Marlboro – 48 confirmed, 50 probable

