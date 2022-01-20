ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rob Ninkovich wouldn't be surprised if Tom Brady retires following this season

By Isaiah Houde
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A7pzH_0dr5N2HP00

Tom Brady has spent over two decades in the NFL.

The 44-year-old played 20 years with the New England Patriots and he’s now in his second season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and he walked away with another Lombardi Trophy after his first season in Tampa — he’s currently making his second playoff run with the team in as many seasons.

Brady has all the accolades and records to prove he’s the greatest NFL player ever. He has the most success by any player in league history and it isn’t close. Also, at the age of 44 — Brady threw for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns.

These reasons lead Rob Ninkovich to believe that Brady could retire after this season.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Tom Brady decided to walk away (this offseason) and do whatever he wants to do,” Ninkovich said Wednesday on ESPN’s “Get Up!” “Right now, Tom is in bonus time. How many 44-year-old quarterbacks have we seen throw for the amount of yards and touchdowns (he has)? He’ll be 45 in August. So, at this point right now, what else does he have to prove to anybody? What else does he have to check off the list?”

For now, Brady is focused on the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady’s NFL Future: How Wife Gisele Bundchen Factors Into His Decision To Keep Playing

Tom Brady has a tough decision to make as this seems to be the first year that he has seriously considered retiring from the NFL. Tom Brady, 44, may not be sticking around in the NFL for too much longer. Now that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their playoffs game and his season is officially over, he has to revisit the decision about whether this is the year to retire. “Over any other year, this is the first year that retirement has even had an inkling of being thought about on Tom‘s side of things,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tom Brady On Sunday

Everyone’s saying the same thing about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday morning. For years, many have compared Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Brady. While Brady has the team accolades, some believe that Rodgers is the more-talented quarterback. That narrative has been mostly pushed away...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
NESN

Julian Edelman Warns Rams After Tom Brady Gets Bloodied

Tom Brady is human, after all. Down 17-3 in the second quarter of an NFC divisional round, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was gashed on the lip after a hit from Von Miller. Brady visibly was cut from Miller’s helmet, much to his frustration. And with the Bucs needing to...
NFL
The Spun

Video: Tom Brady Walks Off Field Following Loss To Rams

Tom Brady gave his all to lead his Tampa Bay Buccaneers back from a 27-3 deficit against the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s NFC Divisional round game. However, his efforts proved to be in vain as Matthew Stafford drove LA down the field and into field goal range, setting up Matt Gay for a 30-yard, game-winning kick as time expired.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Espn#The Los Angeles Rams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Referee Reveals Why He Penalized Tom Brady

Tom Brady was called for unsportsmanlike conduct during this afternoon’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the first such penalty of his NFL career. On the play, Brady thought he was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit. When he voiced his displeasure with the no-call, referee Shawn Hochuli hit him with a 15-yard penalty.
NFL
The Spun

Rams Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

A Los Angeles Rams star had a brutally honest admission following his team’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Rams stunned the Bucs, 30-27, in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon, heading to the NFC Championship Game. There will be no Super Bowl repeat for Tom Brady....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Officiating In Rams-Bucs Game

It’s never a good thing when you’re an NFL official and your name is being mentioned heavily on Twitter during a playoff game. That’s what is going on with Shawn Hochuli during this afternoon’s Rams-Bucs NFC divisional showdown. Hochuli, the son of legendary former NFL ref Ed Hochuli, has a well-deserved reputation for being quick on the trigger with throwing flags.
NFL
The Big Lead

Tom Brady Didn't Retire After Buccaneers Loss to Rams, But Left That Door Open

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw their season end shockingly on Sunday thanks to a 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs erased a 27-3 deficit to tie the game at 27 before Matthew Stafford and the Rams kicked a walk-off field goal to win it. After the game Tom Brady addressed his future in the game but didn't announce his retirement.
NFL
TMZ.com

Tom Brady Launches Clothing Line, T-Shirts Have $75 Price Tag

Wanna dress like Tom Brady?? It's gonna cost you ... 'cause the NFL superstar's new clothing line just dropped ... and just a t-shirt comes with a $75 price tag!!. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB officially launched his own "Brady" brand on Wednesday ... which features several streetwear items donning his last name.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

70K+
Followers
116K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy