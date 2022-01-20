Rob Ninkovich wouldn't be surprised if Tom Brady retires following this season

Tom Brady has spent over two decades in the NFL.

The 44-year-old played 20 years with the New England Patriots and he’s now in his second season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and he walked away with another Lombardi Trophy after his first season in Tampa — he’s currently making his second playoff run with the team in as many seasons.

Brady has all the accolades and records to prove he’s the greatest NFL player ever. He has the most success by any player in league history and it isn’t close. Also, at the age of 44 — Brady threw for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns.

These reasons lead Rob Ninkovich to believe that Brady could retire after this season.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Tom Brady decided to walk away (this offseason) and do whatever he wants to do,” Ninkovich said Wednesday on ESPN’s “Get Up!” “Right now, Tom is in bonus time. How many 44-year-old quarterbacks have we seen throw for the amount of yards and touchdowns (he has)? He’ll be 45 in August. So, at this point right now, what else does he have to prove to anybody? What else does he have to check off the list?”

For now, Brady is focused on the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs.