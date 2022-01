Garrett Lee and three of his buddies were tailgating on Jan. 2 in Orchard Park, N.Y. waiting for the Buffalo Bills to take on the Atlanta Falcons. Snow was falling on what was a typical Buffalo day in the dead of winter. Lee, a Bills season-ticket holder since 2015 from Batavia, N.Y., was cooking up some Italian sausages with peppers and onions and some burgers with Trevor Powers and the rest of the boys.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO