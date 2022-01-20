ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

West Virginia schools could see closings and delays due to negative like temperatures Friday

By Aaron Myler
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

After the cold front that passed through yesterday, much colder air has made its way to the Ohio Valley.

CHECK OUT SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS HERE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xGFKP_0dr5MoKh00

Temperatures for the start of your Thursday are going to dip down to the teens while Friday and Saturday morning will be much colder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GziJ_0dr5MoKh00

Feels like temperatures are dropping into the negatives Friday/Saturday mornings so school delays are a large possibility. Check out any delays here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJs5D_0dr5MoKh00

As we progress through the rest of the week, we will see temperatures staying below average. We won’t remain as cold as the next couple of days, but we will stay below average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDgD2_0dr5MoKh00

CHECK OUT THE LOCAL TRAFFIC CAMERAS BELOW

2 Mile Hill Cabella Drive Dallas Pike I-470 I-70 Elm Grove US 250 Interchange Washington Avenue Wheeling Tunnel Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

How to get reimbursed for pothole damage in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In some areas of the Mountain State, you can file a claim if your car is damaged by a pothole. According to the West Virginia Legislative Claims Commission, if the incident happens on a state road, you can file a claim with the state. The claimant will need to include the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

“We are really at a critical moment”: Which part of West Virginia’s unvaccinated population most concerns health officials

(WTRF) – Throughout the COVID pandemic and the release of vaccinations, the United States has seen its share of data and studies. Some of which noted that vaccination rates among minorities, specifically African Americans, are lower.  When 7News asked one of West Virginia’s top health officials about it, it turned out that there’s another segment of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Government
Wheeling, WV
Education
State
Washington State
City
Washington, WV
Wheeling, WV
Sports
City
Dallas, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia School Choice Fair showcases the state’s variety of educational resources

WHEELING W.Va. – (WTRF) The education opportunities in West Virginia are endless. As a part of National School Choice Week, families gathered for an education fair to connect with different schools. West Virginia Voices for Education Choices and the Cardinal Institute hosted the West Virginia School Choice Fair, families were able to speak with a variety of local schools and institutions to find the perfect fit for […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#Negatives#Traffic Cameras#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Oglebay’s Chance rail trail fetches over $146,000 at auction

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Oglebay’s iconic Chance rail trail will be replaced this fall with a brand new trackless train, but the old train just fetched a huge sum at auction. The final auction price for the Chance rail was a whopping $146,531.25 with buyers premium. Around 6:00pm Wednesday evening, the high bid was […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

One lane open following truck crash on I-470 East

Bethlehem, W.Va. (WTRF) – Crews are still on scene of a crash involving a truck on I-470 Eastbound in Bethlehem that happened Saturday afternoon. All lanes were blocked earlier, but one is now open to traffic as cleanup continues. However, the on-ramp to I-470 East from Bethlehem remains closed. Officials have not released any further […]
BETHLEHEM, WV
WTRF- 7News

How Ohio will spend some major bridge repair money

(WTRF) – Questions are being raised when it comes to Ohio’s recent funding for bridges. Ohio received 500 million dollars this week for repairs. One question is how rural areas will get their fair share. Senator Sherrod Brown says they have plans to make sure areas across the state get a fair cut. Brown says […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling University students make the most of the cold weather

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Wheeling University students are taking these cold temperatures and making the most of it.  The Campus Activities Board set up an ice-less ice-skating rink for students to get some fresh air and spend time with their friends. Campus Activities Board President, Alisa Shelt says it’s important to have events like this for their student body. She said the winter months […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia trying to ban school mask, testing requirements with Act

A group of lawmakers in West Virginia is trying to pass a law forbidding mask mandates in K-12 schools. The “Public School Health Rights Act” would also restrict districts from requiring COVID-19 testing for people who don’t have symptoms and prevent students or school employees from being made to quarantine or isolate unless they test […]
EDUCATION
WTRF- 7News

WVU Medicine issues vaccine deadline

WVU Medicine has issued a timeline on when workers should be vaccinated by. WVU Medicine employees in Maryland and Pennsylvania will need to be vaccinated by February 28. Those employees that work in West Virginia and Ohio will need to be vaccinated by March 15. The vaccine mandate includes all employees, physicians, licensed independent practitioners, […]
HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

Where to go in Wheeling if you’re without shelter this winter

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Think about just how cold you were shoveling your driveway this week. Now imagine if instead of heading inside and grabbing a blanket afterwards—you felt that way for your entire day. More Wheeling residents than you might think are about to face that every day and night—a struggle to even get […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Liberty Glides over Wheeling Cardinals

West Liberty, W, Va. (WTRF) – Malik McKinney drives to the cup and is no good. The ball is tipped around and it ends up in the hands of Ben Sarson who puts it in for 2. The Toppers continued to dominate. The ball swung around and ended up in the hands of Denbow who […]
WEST LIBERTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy