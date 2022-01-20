‘New Amsterdam’ Says Goodbye to Kapoor (PHOTOS)

Nearly two months later and we’re about to learn just what’s going on with Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) on The Resident. The winter finale ended with Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) about to tell Bell what the tests he ran shows is causing his hand tremors and vertigo, and now, in the Fox medical drama’s return on February 1, “Bell is faced with a devastating diagnosis that causes him to make a heartbreaking decision,” the logline for “Her Heart” teases. And as the photos show, that means cluing in his girlfriend and Chastain CEO, Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves), and it brings his (formerly estranged) stepson Jake (guest star Conrad Ricamora) back onscreen. (Sammie, whom Jake and his husband adopted, returns, too, fortunately not as a patient again.)

