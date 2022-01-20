ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘New Amsterdam’ Says Goodbye to Kapoor (PHOTOS)

By Meredith Jacobs
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe good news is Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) are back in New York, with the rest of the New Amsterdam docs. The bad news is it took Dr. Vijay Kapoor (Anupam Kher) dying (off-screen) for the reunion to happen after the couple left...

RarityStation51
3d ago

We said goodbye to Kapoor after the show resume during the late summer last year..... Keep up....

retired
3d ago

I stopped watching it when he painted blm on the floor in the hospital. I really liked the show, but that did it for me

