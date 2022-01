OCEAN TOWNSHIP — The same house was struck by two different cars, about a week apart from each other, according to first responders. On Jan. 15 around 2:40 a.m., the Wanamassa Fire Company responded to a home along Bimbler Boulevard, where firefighters said a driver had lost control and left the road, struck a sign and then the house before ending up in Deal Lake.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 31 MINUTES AGO