ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Community honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Flag Raising Ceremony after Monday event postponed by winter storm

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FruDP_0dr5KOnB00

Members of the Erie community gathered outside Erie City Hall Wednesday afternoon to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a Flag Raising Ceremony.

The Erie community was scheduled to gather on Monday, Jan. 17 to honor the civil rights leader. However, wintry conditions prevented the ceremony from taking place that day.

Bitter weather cancels Dr. Martin Luther King march in Perry Square, but not the issues behind the ideals

City officials say Dr. King’s legacy has had a lasting impact on the Erie community and the entire nation. Several say it’s important to remember Dr. Kings contributions.

“I think it’s extremely important that we acknowledge Dr. King, not only on an annual basis, on his holiday, but throughout the year. He’s provided opportunities through the civil rights movement to all of us. Today things have changed a little bit, but not much, we still have a lot to do,” James Sherrod, executive director, Dr. Martin Luther King Center – Erie.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The MLK flag will remain raised throughout the month of February, which is also Black History Month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Youth Leadership Institute of Erie announces MLK Day contest winners

Local students were recognized for keeping Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream alive through their art work. On Friday, the Youth Leadership of Institute of Erie announced its winners of their MLK Day cost. The goal was to express his importance with a poem, painting, or drawing. The students’ pieces focused on community problems and […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Society
YourErie

Watch: Winter Live Music Series kicks off at Flagship City Food Hall

People stopping in at Flagship City Food Hall for dinner on Thursday night were also treated to a show. The Winter Live Music Series kicked off Thursday night featuring local musician Stephen Trohoske. It’s the first night of the new series, which will run every Thursday night from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. through February. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

City of Erie ARP Applications now open

Officials with the City of Erie announced Thursday that American Rescue Plan applications are now open. These applications are now open for seven of the Department of Economic and Community Development’s (DCED) American Rescue Plan grants/loans to support local small businesses and entrepreneurs recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Jennifer Hoffman, Business Development Officer […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local ten-year-old celebrates birthday sledding at Frontier Park

Donuts, hot chocolate, and sledding were all part of a local 10-year-old Erie boy’s birthday party at Frontier Park. Dennis Swartwood was joined by his friends, family, and baseball team at Frontier Park to help celebrate his tenth birthday. The group was seen taking advantage of the remainder of snow from the storm earlier this […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
Person
James Storm
Person
Martin Luther King
YourErie

In case you missed it: Light snow will be around on Sunday

Erie, PA (WJET) – After what was the coldest night of the season, the focus now shifts to some light snow and areas of lake effect snow through the first half of Sunday, January 23rd. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Erie County, Ashtabula County, and Chautauqua County through late Sunday. The combination […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie County Executive names interim Director of Planning

Erie County has a new interim Director of Planning and the County Executive is defending his choice. Former Mayoral Aide Jon Whaley has been selected to head the county’s planning efforts. Whaley worked for former Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott from 2006 to 2007. On Friday, Erie County Executive Brenton Davis admitted the hiring of Whaley […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Nexstar#Fox#Daily News#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Pa. Department of Conservation accepting applications for grants to fund parks, recreation

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced on Friday, Jan 21 that grant applications are now being accepted for recreation and conservation projects across the state. “DCNR grants have a tremendous impact in helping communities with local park acquisition and improvements, trails and river access […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

Champion Cheer Central holds cheer competition at the Bayfront Convention Center

Champion Cheer Central held a cheer competition at the Bayfront Convention Center on January 23rd. The Hard Rockin’ Dance Nationals consisted of more than 70 teams from all over the country to compete to win bids for world championships in Florida. According to Heather Petz, the President of Champion Cheer Central, these dance competitions take […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Bayfront Convention Center hosts Winter Beach Blast Cheer and Dance Championships

The Bayfront Convention Center hosted Champion Cheer Central on January 22nd for the Winter Beach Blast Cheer and Dance Championships. We spoke with the organizers and athletes about these competitions that took place. Cheerleaders filled the Bayfront Convention Center and were all competing for titles in order to advance to the world championship. Sparkly bows […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Large scale renovation plans for Richford Arms soon to be unveiled

A large scale plan to renovate one apartment building in Downtown Erie is close to being unveiled. The owner of Richford Arms, the apartment building located on State Street, has reportedly planned what they’re calling a “kick off event” for January 24th. Beacon Communities has already begun the work on the north side of the […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of January 21-23

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club presents Chipper Lowell Award-winning comedian & magician, Chipper Lowell, has been described as an “artistic cyclone of talent and comedy” […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Warner Theatre reopens after two years of extensive renovation and expansion

A full house enjoyed the grand return of one of Erie’s most celebrated staples. After years of set backs and delays, the Warner Theatre opened on January 23rd. We had a chance to check out the newly renovated theatre. The Erie Philharmonic returned home on Sunday to a newly renovated theatre. There has been over […]
YourErie

Cases of the Omicron Variant on the decline in Erie County

Cases of the Omicron Variant have hit a decline since spiking over the last few weeks in Erie. Health professionals weigh in on the current status of Omicron in Erie and what can be done to continue the drop in cases. Omicron cases in Erie County spiked at the beginning of the year, bringing the […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy