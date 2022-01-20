ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Reacher,’ ‘Bel-Air’ & More Spinoffs and Adaptations Coming in 2022

By TV Insider Staff
tvinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs has become more and more common over recent years, 2022 is going to have quite a few spinoffs and adaptations on the small screen. Among the adaptations are Prime Video’s...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
koxe.com

Watch the new trailer for the dramatic reimagining of Fresh Prince titled ‘Bel-Air’

‘Bel-Air,’ Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of the Will Smith 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has dropped a new trailer. Bel-Air is a new series inspired by Morgan Cooper’s 2019 viral YouTube video. Cooper, who’s credited on Bel-Air as director/co-writer/executive producer, said of the series: “With this dramatic reimagining, we wanted to create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series. Because Bel-Air is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format. We’re able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives. At its core, Bel-Air is a celebration of the Black experience through the perspective of a family.”
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

Trailer for Bel-Air, Peacock’s Fresh Prince reboot, is no laughing matter

Now, this is a story all about how Will Smith’s life “got flipped-turned upside down.” But unlike the classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, there’s not a lot to laugh about in the first trailer for the modern reboot, Bel-Air. Peacock has finally debuted the first footage from Bel-Air, which features Jabari Banks as the replacement for both Will Smith the character and Will Smith the actor. And while the original theme song hinted at Will’s troubles in West Philadelphia, the clips shown here depict a horrific incident that threatened to claim Will’s life.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Child
Person
Anne Rice
Person
Neil Gaiman
defpen

Morgan Cooper Delivers The First ‘Bel-Air’ Trailer

After months of development and built up anticipation, rising filmmaker has made his introduction with the first Bel-Air trailer. In this 160-second clip, Cooper offers a look at how he envisioned his version of the classic Will Smith led sitcom turning out. Complete with humor and drama, it appears that the story will hit the same beats that the original did, but it will come in a different way. Maybe, there will also be a few twists to keep everyone on their toes.
MOVIES
92.9 The Bull

The Fresh Prince Is Back in ‘Bel-Air’ Trailer

Revivals of classic TV shows make up a huge percentage of everything on television these days, but Bel-Air is a little bit different than the rest. Rather than simply bring back a popular old character, like Dexter, or create a new version of an old concept, like How I Met Your Father, Bel-Air takes the basic premise of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air but treats it as a drama instead of a broad situation comedy. So instead of the hilarious misadventures of Will Smith from West Philadelphia in the carefree land of Southern California, you have a new Will (Jabari Banks) who comes to live with his aunt and uncle in Bel-Air because of major trouble with the law.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Crossover’: Disney+ Orders Series Based on Kwame Alexander Book

The Crossover is jumping from the page to the small screen! Disney+ announced its latest drama series will be based on Newbery Medal-winning and Coretta Scott King Book Awards’ Author Honoree Kwame Alexander’s novel of the same name. The series will be executive produced by LeBron James,. “The...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imdb Tv#Bel Air#Tv Guide Magazine#Amc#Cw#American#Peacock#Bosch
d1softballnews.com

Bel-Air, released the trailer for the reboot

Will Smith has distributed the video on his YouTube channel in which it is possible to have a preview of the long-awaited dramatic version of the iconic television series of the 90s. In the past few hours Will Smith (PHOTO) has released the trailer for Bel-Air, coming soon. Jabari Banks...
TV SERIES
Talking With Tami

First Look: Bel-Air Starring Jabari Banks

Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

When Will ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Premiere?

It’s been two days since the Yellowjackets Season 1 finale aired, and we’re already counting down to the show’s return. (The good news is that it has already been renewed.) After all, the trippy, intense, and very wild drama did what it did for the previous nine episodes: left us wanting more.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Polygon

Bel-Air trailer shows off a more complicated side to the so-called Fresh Prince

Peacock have released the first trailer for Bel-Air, the one-hour series based on the hit ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Set in contemporary America, the trailer recounts the early days of Will’s (Jabari Banks) journey to Los Angeles, from his fateful confrontation on the streets of his hometown of West Philly, his subsequent arrest, to arriving at doors of his uncle Phil’s (Adrian Holmes) palatial mansion and meeting his estranged cousin Carlton (Olly Sholotan). Familiar names and events aside, the differences in tone between the old series and Bel-Air could not be more starkly apparent.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Never Have I Ever’ Adds Anirudh Pisharody for Season 3 at Netflix

The cast of Netflix‘s Never Have I Ever is growing in its third season with the addition of Anirudh Pisharody who is joining the show for five episodes in the upcoming chapter. Pisharody’s capacity as a recurring guest star will feature the young actor in the role of Des...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Bel-Air unveils its full trailer

Premiering Feb. 13, Bel-Air reimagines classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thestreamable.com

What’s Streaming, Including ‘Bel-Air’ and ‘The Boys’

Set in present-day America, Peacock’s new drama series “Bel-Air” imagines the beloved sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air “ as it charts Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. “Bel-Air” launches on Feb. 13, Super Bowl Sunday, on Peacock, NBC and Telemundo.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Fatal Attraction’: Joshua Jackson to Star in Paramount+ TV Series

Paramount+’s Fatal Attraction series has filled the role played by Michael Douglas in the 1987 film. Joshua Jackson has been cast as Dan Gallagher, the object of his lover’s (Lizzy Caplan) obsession after a brief affair., the streaming service has announced. “Joshua is an incredible talent who creates...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy