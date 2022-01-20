‘Reacher,’ ‘Bel-Air’ & More Spinoffs and Adaptations Coming in 2022

Revivals of classic TV shows make up a huge percentage of everything on television these days, but Bel-Air is a little bit different than the rest. Rather than simply bring back a popular old character, like Dexter, or create a new version of an old concept, like How I Met Your Father, Bel-Air takes the basic premise of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air but treats it as a drama instead of a broad situation comedy. So instead of the hilarious misadventures of Will Smith from West Philadelphia in the carefree land of Southern California, you have a new Will (Jabari Banks) who comes to live with his aunt and uncle in Bel-Air because of major trouble with the law.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO