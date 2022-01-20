WEDNESDAY’S HERITAGE CONFERENCE BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS

Sidney Crosby’s three-goal night helped propel the Pens to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus last night. The Pens started the scoring just 32 seconds into the game with Brian Dumolin scoring his third goal of the season. Gustav Nyquist scored for the Blue Jackets to tie it up about half-way through the first period. The Jackets took a 2-1 lead with Boone Jenner’s 16th of the season. Then Crosby notched his first of the night with 29 seconds left in the period to bring it back to a tie. After a scoreless second period, the Pens poured it on in the third with Mike Matheson picking up a goal at the 5:35 mark. Crosby would then score his second at 13:32, then for the hat-trick, Crosby tried to get a lead pass to another player, but the pass that ricocheted off the boards at center ice went by the intended player and into an empty net with about two minutes to go.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO