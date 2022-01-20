ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

WEDNESDAY’S HERITAGE CONFERENCE BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS

By Hometown1
wdadradio.com
 4 days ago

Cambria Heights knocked off River Valley last night. Marky Billson has the recap. United crushed Marion Center, 67-21, as Brad Felix scored 16 points and Isaac...

www.wdadradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdadradio.com

KEY WEEK FOR IUP BASKETBALL TEAMS

It’s a big week of college basketball action for the IUP teams, starting tonight at UPJ. The 17th-ranked IUP women are 11-3, but those three losses are all in the PSAC, so it’s a key game for IUP. After a loss last week, they will likely fall in the national rankings. UPJ’s women are 6-10, and 4-6 in the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KBTX.com

Women’s Basketball Travels to Missouri for Conference Matchup

COLUMBIA, Missouri (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team hits the road to play Missouri on Sunday at 5 p.m. CT inside Mizzou Arena. The Aggies (11-7, 1-5 Southeastern Conference) dropped their last league game versus Ole Miss, 80-63. The Maroon & White was led by Kayla Wells who scored 14 points and drained two 3-pointers. Jordan Nixon tied season-highs in rebounds (six) and assists (eight), while Qadashah Hoppie added eight points to the effort.
COLUMBIA, MO
Norwalk Reflector

NHS wrestling HOF to add two members Wednesday

NORWALK — The Norwalk High School wrestling program will induct two new members into the program's Hall of Fame on Senior Night for the varsity team on Wednesday. The Truckers host Vermilion and Holland Springfield in a pair of dual meets at the high school. Kyle Lang and TJ...
NORWALK, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Robertson
wdadradio.com

CROSBY NETS HAT TRICK IN PENS 5-2 VICTORY OVER COLUMBUS

Sidney Crosby’s three-goal night helped propel the Pens to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus last night. The Pens started the scoring just 32 seconds into the game with Brian Dumolin scoring his third goal of the season. Gustav Nyquist scored for the Blue Jackets to tie it up about half-way through the first period. The Jackets took a 2-1 lead with Boone Jenner’s 16th of the season. Then Crosby notched his first of the night with 29 seconds left in the period to bring it back to a tie. After a scoreless second period, the Pens poured it on in the third with Mike Matheson picking up a goal at the 5:35 mark. Crosby would then score his second at 13:32, then for the hat-trick, Crosby tried to get a lead pass to another player, but the pass that ricocheted off the boards at center ice went by the intended player and into an empty net with about two minutes to go.
NHL
wdadradio.com

UNITED GIRLS TAKE CONTROL EARLY, CRUISE PAST MARION CENTER

In a Saturday night Heritage Conference basketball game, the United girls jumped to a big first-quarter lead and never surrendered it, coming away with a 67-46 win. United’s Aleah Bevard scored 15 of her game-high 21 points in the first half, 13 in the first quarter. That included three straight first-quarter three-point plays, as she was fouled while making a basket and converted the free throw. Teammate Jordyn Travis had a very strong all-around game, scoring 20 points while also creating turnovers on the defensive end.
MARION CENTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy