ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax COVID Shot Authorized In Australia, Zymeworks Restructures, Orphan Drug Designation For Marker's Pancreatic Cancer Drug

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Eisai Announces Publication Of Positive Data On Lenvima-Keytruda Combo In Endometrial Cancer. Eisai Co. Ltd. (Pink: ESALY) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) announced the publication in the New England Journal of Medicine of positive...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Neurophth Therapeutics' Treatment of Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy Gene Therapy NR082 was Granted Orphan Drug Designation by EMA

WUHAN, China and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophth Therapeutics, Inc., (hereinafter referred to as "Neurophth"), today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) granted the orphan drug designation (ODD) for the Company's leading gene therapy drug candidate, NR082 (rAAV2-ND4), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) associated with mtND4 mutation. Please see Public Summary of the COMP opinion on EMA website Union Register of medicinal products - Public Health - European Commission (europa.eu).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Eltanexor for Myelodysplastic Syndrome

For the treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome, the FDA has granted an orphan drug designation to eltanexor. A novel oral, selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound, eltanexor (KPT-8602), has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), according to a press release from Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc.1.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eisai
CBS Miami

Florida’s Monoclonal Antibody Sites Closed Until Further Notice

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Florida is shutting down monoclonal antibody treatment sites. The Food and Drug Administration withdrew emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly and Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment because they don’t work against the Omicron variant that now accounts for nearly all U.S. infections If the drugs prove effective against future variants, the FDA said it could reauthorize their use. The regulatory move was expected because both drugmakers had said the infusion drugs are less able to target omicron due to its mutations. Still, the federal action could trigger pushback from some Republican governors who have continued promoting the drugs against the advice...
FLORIDA STATE
contagionlive.com

Monoclonal Antibody Combo Prevented COVID-19 Symptoms Before Omicron Emerged

Casirivimab/imdevimab protected uninfected contacts from COVID-19 and reduced symptomatic infections in trials before Omicron emerged. The monoclonal antibody (MAB) combination of casirivimab and imdevimab (REGEN-COV, Regeneron) protected some uninfected contacts from developing COVID-19 and reduced progression of symptoms in others, but in trials conducted before emergence of Delta and Omicron variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pancreatic Cancer#Lung Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Focus Eisai#Esaly#Merck Co#Mrk#Chinese#Bgne#Btk#Novavax Covid 19 Vaccine#Nvax#Nvx Cov2373#Nuvaxovid#The U S Food And Drug
The Press

Ionis announces eplontersen receives orphan drug designation from U.S. FDA

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS), the leader in antisense therapeutics, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to eplontersen, an investigational antisense medicine for the treatment of people living with transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, a systemic, progressive and fatal condition. Orphan drug designation is granted by the FDA to drugs and biologics intended for treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a rare disease or condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. at the time of designation.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Ionis/AstraZeneca's eplontersen an Orphan Drug in U.S. for transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) announces that the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to eplontersen, an investigational antisense medicine for the treatment of people living with transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, a systemic, progressive and fatal condition. Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to AO-176 in R/R Myeloma

The anti-CD47 antibody, AO-176, has been granted an FDA orphan drug designation for relapsed or refractory myeloma treatment and is being assessed in a phase 1/2 study. The FDA recently granted orphan drug designation to AO-176 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, according to a press release issued by Arch Oncology, Inc.1.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
AOL Corp

Report: FDA to restrict use of COVID antibody drugs

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is likely to restrict the use of COVID-19 antibody treatments from Regeneron and Eli Lilly as they are ineffective against the Omicron variant, the Washington Post reported on Monday. The FDA action will involve revising the emergency use authorizations for the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Pfizer CEO sees annual COVID vaccine rather than frequent boosters

JERUSALEM, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Saturday that an annual COVID-19 vaccine would be preferable to more frequent booster shots in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Pfizer/BioNtech's (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine has shown to be effective against severe disease and death caused by the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

AstraZeneca says drug for rare, fatal condition gets orphan-drug designation

U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca AZN, -5.14% were down 1.% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it received an orphan-drug designation for its experimental treatment for transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, a rare condition that causes heart failure and death within years of diagnosis. The treatment, eplontersen, comes from a development and commercialization deal that AstraZeneca inked with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

FDA authorizes antiviral drug remdesivir as an outpatient therapy for people with COVID-19

Federal regulators Friday authorized the antiviral drug remdesivir for COVID-19 outpatients at high risk of being hospitalized, providing a new treatment option for doctors struggling with shortages of effective drugs to counter the coronavirus. The Food and Drug Administration said the intravenous treatment, which had been limited to patients in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

FDA OKs antiviral drug remdesivir for non-hospitalized COVID patients

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the antiviral drug remdesivir as a treatment for some non-hospitalized adults and pediatric patients with mild to moderate COVID symptoms. Why it matters: The move expands use of remdesivir, previously limited to only patients who were hospitalized, and comes as doctors face...
PUBLIC HEALTH
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to MT-601 for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

With an orphan drug designation in tow, MT-601 will soon be investigated in combination with chemotherapy in phase 1 clinical trial. The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to MT-601 for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer, according to a press release by Marker Therapeutics, Inc.1. MT-601 is a...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy