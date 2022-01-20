The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax COVID Shot Authorized In Australia, Zymeworks Restructures, Orphan Drug Designation For Marker's Pancreatic Cancer Drug

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Florida is shutting down monoclonal antibody treatment sites. The Food and Drug Administration withdrew emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly and Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment because they don’t work against the Omicron variant that now accounts for nearly all U.S. infections If the drugs prove effective against future variants, the FDA said it could reauthorize their use. The regulatory move was expected because both drugmakers had said the infusion drugs are less able to target omicron due to its mutations. Still, the federal action could trigger pushback from some Republican governors who have continued promoting the drugs against the advice...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO