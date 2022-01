BOSTON (CBS) — An incredibly confident Evan McPherson trotted onto the field in Nashville on Saturday evening and delivered the first road playoff win in the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a moment authored by McPherson, obviously, but it came with an assist from the New England Patriots. Peter King detailed that tidbit in his Monday morning column, explaining that the Bengals wanted to draft McPherson out of Florida but didn’t have enough selections in the draft to make all the picks they wanted to make. Yet when the Bengals were on the clock in the second round at...

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO