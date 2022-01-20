ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth FC: Fratton Park regeneration begins to increase capacity

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFratton Park is known for its fantastic atmosphere and traditional feel as the home of Portsmouth Football...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Eddie Howe hails ‘heroic effort’ as Newcastle grab lifeline with win at Leeds

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe described his side’s 1-0 win at Leeds as a “heroic effort” after it lifted them closer to Premier League safety.Jonjo Shelvey’s 75th-minute free-kick stunned the home crowd at a sold-out Elland Road and secured Newcastle just their second win of the season.Howe’s players ran themselves into the ground to keep rejuvenated Leeds at bay and climbed to within a point of fourth-bottom Norwich with a game in hand.Howe said: “To a man, everybody really contributed to that win today. There was incredible intensity in the game and there always is when you play Leeds.“We had to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Portsmouth FC: New Fratton Park North Stand work would cost £35m, club say

A newly-built North Stand at Fratton Park would cost £35m, Portsmouth chief executive Andrew Cullen has told BBC Sport. Work began earlier this month to upgrade the lower tier but the ambition is to expand the whole stand. Infrastructure improvements around Fratton Park including transport links would be key...
SOCCER
#Fratton Park#Regeneration#South Today#Bbc South#Portsmouth Football Club#League One
The Independent

Hull sack manager Grant McCann following club takeover

Hull City have confirmed the departure of head coach Grant McCann after two and a half years in the role.McCann’s future had been in doubt after Turkish businessman and TV personality Acun Ilicali completed his £20million takeover of the Sky Bet Championship club last Wednesday.Chairman and owner Ilicali said in a statement: “Grant has done an excellent job for this football club in difficult circumstances, most specifically during the takeover process, and for that I offer my sincere thanks.“These matters are never easy and are more often than not protracted. During the process, Grant has always remained professional and fully...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford manager Thomas Frank signs new contract

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has signed a new contract running to 2025.The 48-year-old Dane, who was previously assistant head coach under Dean Smith took charge of the Bees in October 2018.He subsequently oversaw promotion last season via the Championship play-offs and the Bees are currently 14th in the Premier League table.Frank said in a video message on Brentford’s official Twitter feed: “I feel privileged that I have the chance and opportunity to continue this fantastic journey.“I’ve been here for five years and it has been a privilege and enjoyment every single day to work with this group of players...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

St Mirren recall MacPherson from St Johnstone as he agrees deal with Perth club

St Mirren have recalled Cammy MacPherson from his loan spell at St Johnstone after the midfielder signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Perth side in the summer.Manager Jim Goodwin revealed the 23 year-old had returned to the Paisley club but only until a deal can be struck between the sides for an immediate transfer.MacPherson came through the youth ranks at St Mirren but now appears to be coming to the end of his time at the club.Goodwin said: “We recalled Cammy [on Friday] from his loan but there are ongoing negotiations there between our club and St Johnstone.“They’ve offered...
SOCCER
The Independent

In-form Manchester United keep heat on WSL leaders Arsenal with Spurs scalp

Manchester United kept up the pressure on Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal with an impressive 3-0 win against Tottenham.Vilde Boe Risa volleyed the hosts into the lead after 38 minutes before Hayley Ladd netted a second ahead of the interval.Leah Galton added her side’s third in the second half as United recorded their sixth victory in as many matches to move above Chelsea and one point behind Arsenal who face Manchester City in Sunday’s late kick-off.United were able to take advantage of Chelsea’s goalless draw at Brighton.Erin Cuthbert came the closest to scoring for the Blues when her second-half strike...
SOCCER
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Newcastle fans group says lessons must be learned after safety concerns at Leeds

Newcastle United Supporters Trust says it is “imperative that lessons are learned” after raising significant safety concerns following Saturday’s Premier League match at Leeds Visiting fans were left tightly packed together outside Elland Road when some of the stadium’s electronic turnstiles stopped working.Supporters were eventually let in when a gate was opened but many missed kick-off and could not find their allocated seats due to congestion.Leeds plan to review safety measures at their home ground in conjunction with West Yorkshire Police.A spokesman for the Newcastle United Supporters Trust said: “The Trust has raised significant concerns to Leeds United in relation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Stoppages were no excuse for Brentford defeat – Ivan Toney

Brentford striker Ivan Toney refused to drone on about excuses after their stop-start defeat by Wolves There were bizarre scenes at Brentford’s Community Stadium as both sets of players were forced off the pitch for almost 20 minutes while a drone hovered above.The flying nuisance eventually buzzed off to allow play to get back under way, and Joao Moutinho put Wolves ahead before Toney equalised.But Ruben Neves brought the Bees crashing back down to earth as his late strike condemned them to a 2-1 loss, their sixth defeat in seven matches.“It was a tough one to take,” said Toney. “I...
SOCCER
The Independent

England midfielder Jill Scott joins Aston Villa on loan from Man City

England midfielder Jill Scott has joined Aston Villa on loan from Manchester City for the remainder of the Women’s Super League season.The 34-year-old has made almost 200 appearances for City over the last eight-and-a-half years and won her 150th senior international cap against Northern Ireland in February last year.Villa manager Carla Ward told the club’s official website: “When we heard of Jill’s availability, it was a no-brainer.“To have the chance to acquire one of England’s most decorated footballers is a chance we couldn’t turn down.“Jill will bring so much to this group, not only on the pitch, but I see...
SOCCER
The Independent

Danny Welbeck earns deserved point for Brighton with late leveller at Leicester

Danny Welbeck grabbed a deserved point for Brighton as another Seagulls late show earned a 1-1 draw at Leicester.The substitute levelled with just eight minutes left as the visitors again rescued a game which looked to be slipping away.Graham Potter’s side have scored after the 80th minute in five of their last nine games to snatch points.Patson Daka had put the Foxes ahead immediately after half-time but they failed to hang on and narrowly avoided another late collapse.Days after conceding two Steven Bergwijn stoppage-time goals to lose 3-2 to Tottenham they needed Youri Tielemans to clear off the line from...
SOCCER
The Independent

Munster Rugby fans revel in Limerick as relaxations see capacity increased

Munster Rugby fans have hailed the lifting of Covid restrictions on capacity crowds in Ireland.Sunday’s European Champions Cup game against Wasps in Limerick was one of several weekend sporting fixtures that could proceed without Government limitations on numbers.Munster increased capacity for the match from 5,000 to 16,000 in response to Friday’s announcement on the easing of Covid curbs across Ireland.The quick turnaround prevented a return to Thomond’s full capacity of more than 25,000, but supporters on the famous West Terrace were still delighted to have more company than expected on Sunday afternoon.Imelda O’Grady was unsuccessful in the original ballot for...
LOTTERY
The Independent

Jordan Pickford urges Everton to show ‘character’ and ‘fight’ in relegation battle

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford believes the players are up for the fight as they find themselves mired in a relegation battle.The 1-0 defeat at home by Aston Villa was their 10th in 14 league matches and the slide towards the bottom of the table has become an unthinkable but glaring reality for a club who have not been relegated since 1951.With his side now just four points outside the bottom three, when the Premier League resumes after the international break caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson faces a must-win game at fellow strugglers Newcastle.The former Toffees striker, taking interim charge during the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley take a point at Arsenal on their return to action

Burnley returned to Premier League action for the first time in three weeks to hold Arsenal to a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium.The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle earlier in the weekend only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.The Gunners are still without a win in 2022 as their top-four ambitions continue to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Worcester head coach Jonathan Thomas departs Gallagher Premiership club

Worcester have announced that head coach Jonathan Thomas has left the Gallagher Premiership club with immediate effect.The Warriors also said that former Sale Sharks boss Steve Diamond will succeed Alan Solomons as director of rugby at the end of this season on a two-year contract.Diamond was appointed in a rugby consultancy role at Sixways in November, and he will remain in that capacity for the remainder of this campaign, while also immediately taking charge of Worcester’s rugby programme.Solomons, meanwhile, will retire from coaching at the end of June.Worcester co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham said: “Having taken the time to...
RUGBY
The Independent

Five players Newcastle are targeting in final week of January transfer window

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United squad headed for Saudi Arabia at the weekend having breathed new life into their bid for Premier League survival with a hard-fought victory at Leeds.However, while Howe and his staff put the players through their paces at a warm weather training camp in Jeddah, work continued apace behind to scenes to add to the January acquisitions of Kieran Trippier and Chris WoodHere, we take a look at some of the players who could follow the duo to St James’ Park during the final week of the winter window.Sven BotmanThe Magpies made the capture of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton coach Bjorn Hamberg hails team’s resilience after latest comeback

Brighton coach Bjorn Hamberg hailed his side after they produced another late comeback to earn a 1-1 draw at Leicester.Danny Welbeck’s 82nd-minute header earned a deserved point for the visitors after Patson Daka had put the Foxes ahead at the start of the second half.It was the fifth time in the last nine Premier League games the Seagulls have scored in the last 10 minutes to rescue a point.They did so without boss Graham Potter and assistant Billy Reid in the dugout with both isolating after testing positive for Covid.Hamberg took the side and, after a 12th draw in 22...
PREMIER LEAGUE

