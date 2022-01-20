Portsmouth FC: Fratton Park regeneration begins to increase capacity

St Mirren have recalled Cammy MacPherson from his loan spell at St Johnstone after the midfielder signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Perth side in the summer.Manager Jim Goodwin revealed the 23 year-old had returned to the Paisley club but only until a deal can be struck between the sides for an immediate transfer.MacPherson came through the youth ranks at St Mirren but now appears to be coming to the end of his time at the club.Goodwin said: “We recalled Cammy [on Friday] from his loan but there are ongoing negotiations there between our club and St Johnstone.“They’ve offered...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO