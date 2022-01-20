Portsmouth FC: Fratton Park regeneration begins to increase capacity

Worcester have announced that head coach Jonathan Thomas has left the Gallagher Premiership club with immediate effect.The Warriors also said that former Sale Sharks boss Steve Diamond will succeed Alan Solomons as director of rugby at the end of this season on a two-year contract.Diamond was appointed in a rugby consultancy role at Sixways in November, and he will remain in that capacity for the remainder of this campaign, while also immediately taking charge of Worcester’s rugby programme.Solomons, meanwhile, will retire from coaching at the end of June.Worcester co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham said: “Having taken the time to...
