Starting a new job isn’t the only time to set new professional goals. The beginning of a new year, re-entering the workforce after a long break, or even just a work anniversary, are also good times to think about growing your skills and advancing your career. Professional development is a great way to support your career path, but the cost can add up quickly — especially when you factor in registration and enrollment fees, along with any travel expenses.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO