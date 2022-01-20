Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, January 20th

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported January 19, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents January 17 third-degree domestic violence-harassment; person January 18 Arrests January 18 Garrett, Wesley N.; 40 FTA- attempt to eludeFTA- fourth-degree receiving stolen propertyFTA- fourth-degree theft of property Tanner Jr., James I.; 29 FTA- fourth-degree theft of propertyFTA- driving without license (2 counts)FTA- insurance violation (3 counts)FTA- driving while license suspended (2 counts) Anders, Jeremy K.; 29 FTA- insurance violation Dean, Mary E.; 35 fourth-degree theft of property Graves, Kevin D.; 35 third-degree criminal trespass Culpepper, Carrie D.; 23 fourth-degree theft of property Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO