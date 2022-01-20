Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, January 20th

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported January 19, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
January 17
third-degree domestic violence-harassment; person
January 18
Arrests
January 18
Garrett, Wesley N.; 40
FTA- attempt to eludeFTA- fourth-degree receiving stolen propertyFTA- fourth-degree theft of property
Tanner Jr., James I.; 29
FTA- fourth-degree theft of propertyFTA- driving without license (2 counts)FTA- insurance violation (3 counts)FTA- driving while license suspended (2 counts)
Anders, Jeremy K.; 29
FTA- insurance violation
Dean, Mary E.; 35
fourth-degree theft of property
Graves, Kevin D.; 35
third-degree criminal trespass
Culpepper, Carrie D.; 23
fourth-degree theft of property
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
