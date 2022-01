LeBron James has been doing his best to carry the Los Angeles Lakers on his back this season as the team continues to struggle mightily. LeBron's performances have been incredible for his age, however, the Lakers simply don't have a deep enough roster to really get anything done. It has been immensely frustrating, and as the playoffs get closer and closer, there is no telling whether or not this Lakers team is actually going to be able to get anything done.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO