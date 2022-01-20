Aquila Capital raises €330m for Southern European logistics fund

Greystar Real Estate Partners and Ivanhoé have formed a new joint venture to pursue multifamily real estate opportunities in Chile. The multifamily asset class is still emergent in Chile, and investments in the sector have historically come from local capital. The partnership between Greystar and Ivanhoé Cambridge represents the first global institutional capital investment in multifamily real estate in Chile, marking an important milestone and a groundbreaking opportunity for the industry and the country. This partnership is an important next step in Greystar’s strategy to establish a regional investment platform that addresses the clear demographic and macroeconomic trends that favor rental housing across Latin America. It also marks the first investment of Ivanhoé Cambridge in Chile, demonstrating its commitment to further diversify its international portfolio while accelerating its investments in the multifamily sector.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO