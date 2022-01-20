Aquila Capital raises €330m for Southern European logistics fund

A London-based venture capital firm, Blossom Capital, has raised 432 million dollars (£316 million) in its latest funding round, hitting almost one billion dollars in funding in three years.Bosses said they plan to invest a third of the money raised in its third funding round into crypto firms as it emerges into the mainstream arena.Previous investments by the VC include checkout.com, the UK’s biggest privately owned fintech business worth 40 billion dollars (£29.3 billion); Moonpay, a major crypto infrastructure provider valued at 3.4 billion dollars (£2.5 billion); and Duffel, which helps airlines integrate more easily with online travel businesses.With this...
