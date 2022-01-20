ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Aquila Capital raises €330m for Southern European logistics fund

By Kali Persall
irei.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAquila Capital has completed a first closing of its new open-end Southern European logistics fund, which launched with a committed equity volume of €330 million ($374 million) from international institutional...

irei.com

Comments / 0

Related
irei.com

Keppel Capital Holdings closes second data-center fund at $1.1b

Keppel Capital Holdings has closed its Keppel Data Centre Fund II (KDC Fund II) with $1.1 billion of total commitments, including co-investment capital. KDC Fund II will make strategic investments in the fast-growing data-center sector in Asia Pacific and Europe. Launched in December 2020, KDC Fund II attracted a diverse...
MARKETS
irei.com

Prologis and CBRE Investment Management agree on 7.6msf U.K. logistics portfolio

CBRE Investment Management, on behalf of the European Co-Investment Fund (ECF) has sold its 85 percent share of a 7.6 million-square-foot U.K. logistics portfolio to Prologis, the firm’s joint venture partner for this portfolio. The U.K. Logistics Venture (UKLV) was formed in 2017 between CBRE Investment Management and Prologis...
BUSINESS
irei.com

GARBE Institutional Capital launches science and technology real estate fund

GARBE Institutional Capital is launching a new institutional club-deal strategy to invest in science and technology-led real estate. The GARBE Science and Technology Real Estate Fund 1 (GARBE STREF #1) is an alternative investment fund (AIF) with a total target investment volume (GAV) of €400 million ($454 million). Three institutional investors already have committed to the fund.
SCIENCE
irei.com

Greystar Real Estate Partners, Ivanhoé Cambridge to form multifamily JV in Chile

Greystar Real Estate Partners and Ivanhoé have formed a new joint venture to pursue multifamily real estate opportunities in Chile. The multifamily asset class is still emergent in Chile, and investments in the sector have historically come from local capital. The partnership between Greystar and Ivanhoé Cambridge represents the first global institutional capital investment in multifamily real estate in Chile, marking an important milestone and a groundbreaking opportunity for the industry and the country. This partnership is an important next step in Greystar’s strategy to establish a regional investment platform that addresses the clear demographic and macroeconomic trends that favor rental housing across Latin America. It also marks the first investment of Ivanhoé Cambridge in Chile, demonstrating its commitment to further diversify its international portfolio while accelerating its investments in the multifamily sector.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern European#Logistics#Acsel
irei.com

Blackstone takes 35% stake Phoenix Tower International

Funds managed by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners have purchased a 35 percent stake in a private cell tower platform operating in the Americas and Europe from Manulife Investment Management. The platform, known as Phoenix Tower International (PTI), owns and operates high-quality wireless infrastructure sites in markets experiencing strong wireless usage growth...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Crown Realty Partners plans final close for fifth value-add fund

Crown Realty Partners is preparing to close its fifth value-add fund later in first quarter 2022, IREI has learned. The approximate fundraise for Crown Realty Partners 5th Value Add Fund is C$260 million ($208 million). The fund is backed by institutional and family office investors, and includes co-investments from Crown’s partners and key employees.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Venture Capital Firm a16z to Raise $4.5B for New Crypto Funds

The move by the a16z venture capital outfit to raise funds to invest in Web3.0 and metaverse focused innovations has a very subtle link with Facebook Inc’s rebrand to Meta Platforms Inc. Venture Capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) is reportedly talking to investors about its plans to raise the...
MARKETS
irei.com

Report from Europe: The emerging self-storage market

Marek Handzel, editor of Institutional Real Estate Europe, reports on the moves being made around the self-storage business. What is the state of the self-storage real estate market in Europe? Why is it emerging as an attractive niche investment sector? Why is it so hard for investors to get a foothold in the market? What are the main issues with running a self-storage portfolio? Our euro zone editor weighs in. (01/2022)
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
GlobeSt.com

Realterm Sells 22-Property Logistics Fund

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Realterm has liquidated its Realterm Logistics Fund II entirely, by selling all 22 properties in the fund’s portfolio. The 22 properties total more than 1.8 million square feet of space and comprise transportation-advantaged, high flow-through facilities. Ingrid Tunberg sits on the editorial team as a...
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

GLP closes largest-ever Japan-focused private real estate strategy

GLP has closed its flagship Japan logistics development strategy, GLP Japan Development Partners IV (GLP JDP IV), with JPY 412 billion ($3.6 billion) of equity commitments. The capital came from a diversified investor group of pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies from North America, Asia and the Middle East.
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Peakside Real Estate Fund IV closes above target with €415m

Peakside Real Estate Fund IV (PREF IV), a fund advised by Peakside Capital Advisors, has closed capital raising earlier than planned, after becoming significantly oversubscribed after only 11 months of fundraising. Peakside said the initial hard cap of €350 million ($398 million) was surpassed, with the fund closing at nearly...
REAL ESTATE
martechseries.com

Capacity Closes Series C Funding at $38M, Surpassing More Than $62M in Total Capital Raised

Support automation platform secures an additional $27M to power today’s workplace. Capacity, the AI-powered support automation platform, today announces an additional $27 million in Series C financing, closing out the round at more than $38 million. These funds will be allocated to support new team members, enhance product capabilities and optimize Capacity’s robust support automation platform.
BUSINESS
irei.com

Melody Investment Advisors holds $1.9b final close for communications fund

Melody Investment Advisors has closed its Melody Communications Infrastructure Fund II at $1.95 billion. The fund was significantly oversubscribed and exceeded its target of $1.5 billion by nearly 30 percent with the backing of a geographically diverse investor base. This was made up of several large institutional infrastructure investors, including public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, foundations and endowments, funds of funds, insurance companies, and charitable trusts.
MARKETS
irei.com

Bridge Industrial and PSP Investments form $550m JV in build-to-core assets

Bridge Industrial and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board have formed a joint venture to develop best-in-class modern warehousing in urban infill locations in core markets across the United States. PSP Investments and Bridge have allocated $550 million in equity to the joint venture with an option to re-up for...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

CVR Medical announces capital raise

Offering may be closed in one or more tranches, the first tranche is expected to close on immediately following conditional approval of the TSX. To quote an infamous pol's comment from 2013: "What difference, at this point, does it make?" CVM Medical's job was to submit the stenotic scan for FDA approval and bring it to market at that time. It failed and is continuing to fail. Bitter? Hell yeah, sunk $4350 (10,000 sh) into the venture back then and now have about $300.
MARKETS
The Independent

Venture Capital fund Blossom raises £316m in funding for investments

A London-based venture capital firm, Blossom Capital, has raised 432 million dollars (£316 million) in its latest funding round, hitting almost one billion dollars in funding in three years.Bosses said they plan to invest a third of the money raised in its third funding round into crypto firms as it emerges into the mainstream arena.Previous investments by the VC include checkout.com, the UK’s biggest privately owned fintech business worth 40 billion dollars (£29.3 billion); Moonpay, a major crypto infrastructure provider valued at 3.4 billion dollars (£2.5 billion); and Duffel, which helps airlines integrate more easily with online travel businesses.With this...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

ZingHR Raises $10 Million From Tata Capital Funds

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Cloudtech HR venture ZingHR has raised $10million from Tata Capital Funds. The funds will be used for expansion into global markets, upgrading technology and scaling up its talent pool. “We are thrilled to announce that we have bagged $10 million...
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Lukka raises $110M funds

Lukka is a Crypto-asset software company. Lukka provides clarity and insights into financial data for many firms. They also simplify the most complex data challenges to support and accelerate innovation along with offering blockchain and tokenized asset data. The other products are tax solutions and evaluating data. This New your-based company was incorporated in 2014. Top clients are State Street, Polychain, and eToro.
MARKETS
breakingtravelnews.com

Wizz Air raises €500m to fund European expansion

Wizz Air has issued a new €500 million bond offering in order to support its planned expansion across Europe. In an update to the London Stock Exchange, the low-cost carrier said the offering is expected to close on January 19th. The carrier added it was seeking to take “advantage...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy