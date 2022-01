JPMorgan is trying to lure more clients for its commission-free self-directed online investing clients by tapping existing clients and offering credits to new ones. The company announced on Wednesday that it would deposit a $50 bonus into its clients’ accounts for each person they refer who opens a Self-Directed Investing account, as long as they use the “refer-a-friend link.” Existing clients can earn up to $500 in credits for such referrals annually, according to the firm.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO