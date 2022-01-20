ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Sales of Existing U.S. Homes Drop for First Time in Four Months

By Olivia Rockeman
Bloomberg
 5 days ago

Depressed housing inventory curbed U.S. sales of previously owned homes at the end of the...

www.bloomberg.com

wallstreetwindow.com

Existing Home Sales Fell in December and Supply Remains Extremely Tight – Robert Hughes

Sales of existing homes decreased 6.0 percent in December, to a 6.10 million seasonally adjusted annual rate. Sales are down 8.3 percent from a year ago. Sales in the market for existing single-family homes, which account for about 89 percent of total existing-home sales, dropped 5.9 percent in December, coming in at a 5.44 million seasonally adjusted annual rate (see first chart). From a year ago, sales are down 8.1 percent.
