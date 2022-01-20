Dallas magician to be featured on Penn and Teller Friday

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas magician Zak Mirz will be featured on Penn & Teller, Friday at 7 p.m. You can watch Penn & Teller on CW.

Zak Mirz has been performing magic for the majority of his life.

“I got started when I was just a child. I saw a TV episode where this magician took a card, he gave it to a person, the card changed magically, and I was like, ‘That’s what I want to do for the rest of my life,'” Mirz said.

Mirz joined the Morning After crew to perform some tricks before his Penn & Teller debut.

