Binge-Watching TV Linked To Higher Risk Of Blood Clots

By Benjamin Taub
IFLScience
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople who spend at least four hours a day watching TV may be at increased risk of developing blood clots, according to a new study in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology. Compared to those who watch less than 2.5 hours of TV per day, binge-watchers were found to...

