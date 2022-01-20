Binge-Watching TV Linked To Higher Risk Of Blood Clots

TV is usually associated with eye problems, not brain problems. But a new study found a link between too much TV and dementia in older adults. We’ve all been taught that watching too much TV will rot our brains, but that idea might not be too far off. A new study found a connection between dementia and sitting in front of the TV for too long. To make this news worse, the number of hours spent watching TV isn’t even that high before it starts to impact the health of your brain.

