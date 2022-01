Type 2 diabetes has reached epidemic status in the U.S., but you might not know it by how the medical profession has responded. A recent study shows that even though the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) has issued straightforward recommendations to screen for prediabetes, fewer than two-thirds of patients get screened at their primary care visits, and vanishingly few get a diagnosis or treatment.

12 DAYS AGO