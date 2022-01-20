ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hops pitch major Ron Tonkin Field upgrades

By Kevin Reichard
ballparkdigest.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may see a major expansion of Ron Tonkin Field, home of the Hillsboro Hops (High-A West), as the team is proposing a major facility makeover to both meet new MiLB ballpark guidelines and offer a wider range of events. The City of Hillsboro issued an RFP for a...

