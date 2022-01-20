ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Watch a TV New Reporter Hit By Car While Live on Scene - She’s OK

By Johnnie Walker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile on location at a dangerous intersection, Tori Yorgey was about to report on the wet roads, and the dangers to drivers from a water main break, when she was hit by a car...on camera. It seems...

b93radio.com

West Virginia TV Reporter gets hit by a car during a live shot, pops right back up and continues reporting.

Okay, a LOT to unpack here. First things first: Tori Yorgey can report for me any day of the week. She got absolutely truck-sticked by an SUV, popped right back up, apologized to the woman that hit her, and continued on with her report. Poise, composure, toughness. You can’t teach any of that in a broadcast school. Actually you don’t teach much of anything in a broadcast school but that’s another story for another day. Maybe Tori can report on it.
TODAY.com

Reporter hit by car on live TV speaks to TODAY: 'Accidents happen!'

Tori Yorgey was reporting in West Virginia when she was accidentally hit by an SUV during her live report. She joins TODAY to talk about how she is feeling now and what went through her mind in the seconds after the crash. "I thought I was going under the tire initially, so I was in a shock," she tells Hoda Kotb.Jan. 21, 2022.
The Independent

Reporter hit by car in live segment but remarkably unscathed: ‘That’s live TV for you’

Viewers in West Virginia were left stunned when a TV reporter was struck by a car while she was live on air.WSAZ’s Tori Yorgey remarkably managed to bounce back to her feet and continue with her report after being hit, much to the surprise of the anchor back in the studio.“Well, that’s a first for you on TV, Tori,” colleague Tim Irr told the resilient reporter, who quickly picked up her camera after she tumbled during Wednesday evening’s broadcast. While shocking, this wasn't the first occasion in which she had been struck by a vehicle. “That’s live TV for...
PennLive.com

TV reporter gets hit by car, finishes report: ‘We’re all good. That’s live TV for you’

HUNTINGTON, West Virginia — A TV reporter made news of her own Wednesday night when she was hit by a car during a live feed, but was able to get up and finish her report. Tori Yorgey of WSAZ Channel 3 had just begun speaking with anchor Tim Irr, reporting on a water main break and road conditions, when she was hit from behind by the luckily slow-moving vehicle, the video shows. Irr, who was looking at a teleprompter, is left confused when he hears Yorgey suddenly yell “Oh my gosh!”
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Independent

Woman in critical condition after car falls from bridge on to motorway

A woman is in critical condition in hospital after a car fell from a bridge and landed in the middle of a busy motorway.Durham Police said the crash happened at the Bowburn interchange on the A1(M) at 10.35am on Friday.The force said a vehicle which was driving on the A177 flyover left the carriageway and landed on its roof in the central reservation below.The driver of the car freed themselves from the wreckage but the passenger, a woman in her mid-40s, had to be cut free and was then flown to hospital for treatment for “serious injuries”.Durham Police said a...
The Independent

Mackenzie Hopkins: Suspect killed Mackenzie Hopkins after girlfriend used her as cover story, police say

The girlfriend of a Kansas City man accused of a savage attack that left a young mother dead and her 4-year-old daughter fighting for her life gave her boyfriend a fake ‘cover story’ that she would be with the victims on the night of the murder, police say.Jose Escalante-Corchado, 24, has been charged the first-degree murder of nursing assistant Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, and a first-degree assault of her daughter at their home in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday. Ms Hopkins’ body was found in a bathtub and her daughter unconscious in a bed with “severe blunt force trauma to...
iheart.com

CBS Los Angeles Unintentionally Airs a Fatal Head-On Motorcycle Crash

A CBS local affiliate in Los Angeles had to cut a live feed of a police pursuit after a suspect on a motorcycle was involved in a fatal collision. A helicopter was tracking the suspect, who reportedly was riding a stolen motorcycle, at speeds that reached 130 mph in the West Hills area of Los Angeles. Police say they were "tracking" the suspect but say they were not actively pursuing them.
