Watch a TV New Reporter Hit By Car While Live on Scene - She’s OK

Viewers in West Virginia were left stunned when a TV reporter was struck by a car while she was live on air.WSAZ’s Tori Yorgey remarkably managed to bounce back to her feet and continue with her report after being hit, much to the surprise of the anchor back in the studio.“Well, that’s a first for you on TV, Tori,” colleague Tim Irr told the resilient reporter, who quickly picked up her camera after she tumbled during Wednesday evening’s broadcast. While shocking, this wasn't the first occasion in which she had been struck by a vehicle. “That’s live TV for...
