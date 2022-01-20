Laura Renstrom

SVP of Communication and Public Relations at First Community Credit Union. St. Louis-based First Community has promoted Laura Alfeldt to Senior Vice President of Communication and Public Relations. In this role, Laura will oversee communication, corporate partnerships, advertising, data analytics, public relations, and governmental affairs. Laura has been with First Community since 1991 and is extremely proud of her part in helping the organization grow into a nearly 4 billion dollar financial institution. She is a graduate of the University of Missouri, Columbia.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO