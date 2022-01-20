ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Laura Renstrom

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaura Renstrom focuses her practice on complex commercial litigation, including product...

www.bizjournals.com

bizjournals

Laura Browning

Manager of Insurance and Associate | Private Wealth Team at Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth. Laura has been promoted to Manager of Insurance at Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth. Her primary responsibility is working closely with Advisors to serve each client’s requests and needs regarding Life Insurance new business and servicing. Stavis & Cohen helps multi-generational families manage the complexities of their wealth. Securities offered through FSC Securities Corp member FINRA/SIPC. Non-registered assistant to Stavis & Cohen. 1330 Post Oak Blvd. Ste. 2190 Houston TX 77056. 713-275-7750.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Laura Alfeldt

SVP of Communication and Public Relations at First Community Credit Union. St. Louis-based First Community has promoted Laura Alfeldt to Senior Vice President of Communication and Public Relations. In this role, Laura will oversee communication, corporate partnerships, advertising, data analytics, public relations, and governmental affairs. Laura has been with First Community since 1991 and is extremely proud of her part in helping the organization grow into a nearly 4 billion dollar financial institution. She is a graduate of the University of Missouri, Columbia.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Atlanta Inno to honor 22 Startups to Watch in 2022

Atlanta’s startup ecosystem is seeing growth like never before. Record amounts of venture capital are pouring into local companies. New resources are popping up for entrepreneurs. Five startups surpassed $1 billion valuations last year.
ATLANTA, GA
bizjournals

Study: SBA PPP dollars went mostly to business owners, shareholders

Out of the nearly $800 billion paid out through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, only about 23% to 34% went directly to workers who would have lost their jobs. That works out to a cost of roughly $170,000 to $257,000 per job-year retained, with an estimate that...
SMALL BUSINESS
bizjournals

Laura Jurcevich

Of Counsel and Co-Chair of Porter Wright's Immigration Practice Group at Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP. Attorney Laura Jurcevich has been elevated to co-chair of Porter Wright’s Immigration Practice Group. She works in the public and private sectors to provide immigration services from employment sponsorship, visas, citizenship and naturalization to compliance. Laura serves employers and employees on immigration matters and has represented colleges, universities and healthcare systems, among other companies in multiple sectors, to help guide clients through the complex maze of immigration.
IMMIGRATION
bizjournals

GE sticking to 2023 target for health care spin-off, CEO says

General Electric Co. is still eyeing early 2023 for spinning off its health care business into a separate company, though it would be interested in moving up that timing if it could complete the work before then, CEO Larry Culp said Tuesday. Culp’s remarks came during a call with analysts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bizjournals

St. Louis is nearly out of industrial space: JLL on what’s next

The year 2021 was a wild one for the St. Louis industrial real estate market, and forecasts for 2022 show few signs of it easing. “We have record levels of different metrics at play,” said David Branding, a managing director in JLL’s St. Louis office. "We're at a record low level of vacancy right now, near record-high levels of construction and high levels of leasing." Industrial vacancy in St. Louis is at an all-time low of 3.3%, he said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

These are the most efficient credit unions in America

Stay true to who you are. That’s how Merck Employees Federal Credit Union CEO Paul Gentile describes the approach that helped Merck Employees Credit Union top The Business Journals' first list of America's most efficient credit unions, which was ranked by deposits per full-time employee. The approach for the...
CREDITS & LOANS
bizjournals

Report: Nashville expected to be fastest-growing apartment market in the country in 2022

Nashville-based Apartment Insiders has determined Music City is the No. 1 city in the country for new apartments coming on the market in 2022. That ranking is proportional to the number of existing units — Nashville’s anticipated inventory (11,435 apartments) represents 6.9% of existing rental units. Austin, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona, are slated to receive 18,375 and 21,618 units respectively, but as those cities also have higher numbers of existing units the new units represent a smaller increase to overall inventory.
NASHVILLE, TN
SmartAsset

What Is the Retirement Bucket Strategy?

The main goal of most investors is to garner enough money in the market to fund their retirement years. Yet, many investors are unsure of how to properly pull money out of their accounts once they’re actually in retirement. The … Continue reading → The post What Is the Retirement Bucket Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
oc.edu

Alumni Update - Laura Hernandez

Laura Hernandez ('12) recently accepted a position as Marketing Manager at Macmillan, a global trade book publishing company. Previously, she worked for multiple different publishing companies in marketing, including DK where she was the Marketing Coordinator, and Penguin Random House where she was the Associate Digital Marketing Manager. Congratulations, Laura!...
EDMOND, OK

