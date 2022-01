The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs have battled for a half, and we’re 30 game minutes away from seeing the result of that battle. Buffalo lost the toss, and they executed a 13-play drive to score on their first possession. The Bills converted two fourth downs—one at midfield to extend the drive and another from the two-yard line to score. The first fourth down was a Josh Allen sweep. The second was a toss to Devin Singletary for a two-yard score. Buffalo led 7-0.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO