Gallery: 10 Facts About Penguins On National Penguin Day

By Melanie Day
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanuary 20th plays host to many great “holidays“. One notable one? National Penguin Day. I find penguins adorable, they just seem to have such a fun personality and how can you not love an animal that waddles? But how much do you know about this arctic bird? Read on to learn...

kidsburgh.org

Penguins on Parade

Waddling back into weather-permitting weekends this winter, enjoy our Pittsburgh Zoo penguins taking a walk outside the PPG Aquarium. Fun for everyone!. The penguins will be centralized around the upper entrance of the PPG Aquarium at 11:30 a.m. sharp and typically spend half an hour exploring outside. Guests will rotate through parade viewing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pbs.org

Penguins: Meet the Family

A unique celebration of one of Earth’s most iconic and beloved birds, featuring all 18 species of penguins for the first time, from New Zealand, Cape Town, the Galapagos Islands and Antarctica. Witness the perils penguins face for survival, from rock climbing to extreme temperatures to predators. Meet the penguins that seem out of place, making their living in dense forests, desert islands and even city streets. Watch how these creatures parent and form lifelong bonds. Discover how scientists identified 37 new colonies of Emperor penguins in Antarctica without even traveling to the continent. Experience penguins’ heart-warming family dynamics, like chicks bonding with their fathers, alongside astonishing adaptations and behaviors unique to these aquatic birds.
ANIMALS
#King Penguin#African Penguin#Antarctica
WKRC

It's the season of penguins at the Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Penguin Days have started at the Cincinnati Zoo. That means a discount on admission during the winter months. It also means there are penguin parades at 11:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Look out for other special animal encounter shows on Saturdays and Sundays.
CINCINNATI, OH
abilenetx.gov

STEAM Stories: Penguins

Join your Main Library for the next STEAM Stories where each event will feature a story kids will love, along with a STEAM activity or demonstration to go along with it. At this session,we’ll be learning all about penguins by reading “If You Were a Penguin” and then learning about the different types of penguins. For instance, one of the biggest mysteries is how they stay dry. Afterwards we’ll experiment with water and crayons to solve this mystery, with all materials provided.
ANIMALS
polkcountyiowa.gov

Global Migrations - Emperor Penguins- CANCELLED

Join us each month this season for a family-friendly evening focused on the annual migrations of a chosen animal species. Together, we will learn some geography, animal facts, and particular migration details that are sure to amaze us all. Discussion will also focus on how the changes in our climate are currently and/or will affect these species. The program will involve a short presentation, hands-on fun, possibly a craft or game, and brief group discussion.
ANIMALS
