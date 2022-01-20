ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

City of Galesburg launching citizen engagement portal and app Friday

WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 3 days ago

The City of Galesburg on Friday is launching a citizen engagement portal on the City’s website as well as a City of Galesburg app. One of the things the app will allow is service requests to be made...

www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Curry resigns as Abingdon-Avon Superintendent

Superintendent Dr. Mike Curry has resigned from his position in Abingdon-Avon School District 276 effective in two weeks. He said he gave the school board his resignation effective the end of next week at Wednesday night’s school board meeting. Dr. Curry tells WGIL that an opportunity presented itself as...
ABINGDON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Galesburg, IL
Galesburg, IL
Government
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Dan Swanson to run for 4th term as State Rep

Republican Dan Swanson confirms that he will run for another term as State Representative. Swanson now represents the 74th District but will now have to run for the newly created 71st Illinois State House District. He was first elected to office in 2016, winning a three-way primary and easily defeating...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weeds#Property Maintenance#Pothole#Smart Phone
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Aldermen authorizes IEPA loan; approves Williams as Galesburg Township Assessor

Galesburg City Council authorized a forgivable loan on Monday night that will eventually replace the last of Galesburg’s lead water service lines. As they have several times in recent years, the Council on Monday voted to borrow $2 million from the IEPA through the Water Supply Loan Program to replace lead service lines. Once the project is completed the IEPA will forgive the entire amount of the loan. It’s estimated the $2 million would replace 450 -500 service lines. City Manager Todd Thompson also reports that Phase 4 of the service line replacement has been completed and they’re working through Phase 5. Council also approved a resolution authorizing the Director of Public Works to sign loan documents for lead service line replacements.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy