City of Galesburg launching citizen engagement portal and app Friday

Galesburg City Council authorized a forgivable loan on Monday night that will eventually replace the last of Galesburg’s lead water service lines. As they have several times in recent years, the Council on Monday voted to borrow $2 million from the IEPA through the Water Supply Loan Program to replace lead service lines. Once the project is completed the IEPA will forgive the entire amount of the loan. It’s estimated the $2 million would replace 450 -500 service lines. City Manager Todd Thompson also reports that Phase 4 of the service line replacement has been completed and they’re working through Phase 5. Council also approved a resolution authorizing the Director of Public Works to sign loan documents for lead service line replacements.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 19 DAYS AGO