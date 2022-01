Looking to learn about current and future global trends? Look no further than Pocket Gamer Connects London. On February 14th to 15th, we’re bringing together the games industry to collaborate, network and discuss current and future trends for the industry at our renowned conference series, Pocket Gamer Connects. This hybrid event will welcome 1500 games industry professionals from across the globe as well as 225 expert speakers discussing the most significant topics in the industry today.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO