Britney Spears is speaking out after her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ recent television interview. While promoting her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn sat down for an interview with ABC News’ Juju Chang on Good Morning America on Wednesday, where she addressed passages she wrote about Spears. In one passage, Jamie Lynn writes about an incident in which Spears, feeling scared, takes a knife and locks herself and Jamie Lynn in a room. When asked why she decided to include that in her memoir, Jamie Lynn said it was to share her experience with panic attacks. “First off, I think...

RETAIL ・ 10 DAYS AGO