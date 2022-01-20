IMF sees cost of COVID pandemic rising beyond $12.5 trillion estimate

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO