IMF sees cost of COVID pandemic rising beyond $12.5 trillion estimate

By Thompson Reuters
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund expects to raise its forecast that the COVID-19 pandemic will cost the global economy $12.5...

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Billionaires added $5 trillion to their fortunes during the pandemic

Billionaires added $5 trillion to their fortunes during the pandemic, according to Oxfam, exacerbating economic inequality as the pandemic pushed millions of people around the world into poverty. Using data compiled by Forbes, Oxfam says in a new report that the total wealth of billionaires jumped from $8.6 trillion in...
World Economy to lose USD 12.5tn in output by 2024 because of COVID-19: IMF Chief

Washington [US], January 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The world economy will lose USD 12.5 trillion in output by 2024 due to the pandemic, the International Monetary Fund managing director said on Thursday. "The world economy between now and 2024 is losing USD 12.5 trillion in output because of COVID," Kristalina Georgieva said....
World Economic Forum

IMF: Global shipping costs are easing but pressures remain

Pressures are easing after many pandemic-related factors caused shipping costs to increase significantly over the past year. Strong goods demand is diminishing after the traditional peak shipping season, which is typically from August to October, causing shipping rates to decrease. Returning to pre-pandemic shipping rates will require greater investment in...
The Guardian

IMF warns China over cost of Covid lockdowns

China, the world’s second largest economy, should review its zero-tolerance approach to the pandemic or risk damaging the global recovery, according to the head of International Monetary Fund. Kristalina Georgieva said Beijing should reassess the use of lockdowns to limit the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant since...
AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action.
Kristalina Georgieva
New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
TheStreet

Bitcoin: IMF Sees Risk in Higher Correlation With Stocks

Many advocates of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have said they can serve as hedges against declines in other financial assets, such as stocks, reducing risk for investors. The International Monetary Fund questions that assessment. Amid the expansion of digital currencies, their “correlation with traditional holdings like stocks has increased significantly,...
Japan panel to approve widening of COVID curbs

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan is set to more than double the number of regions under enhanced coronavirus curbs on Tuesday, even as it sought to modify strategies to contend with the infectious Omicron variant that has fueled record numbers of cases. A government health panel signed off on an expansion of...
Yen jumps, euro slumps amid Ukraine tensions, Fed jitters

TOKYO (Reuters) – The safe-haven yen and U.S. dollar rose on Tuesday while the risk-sensitive New Zealand dollar fell with the euro amid escalating worries about both a potential military conflict in Ukraine and a faster pace of Federal Reserve policy tightening. The Australian dollar rose briefly after strong...
Analysis-Baptism by fire awaits today’s rate-hike rookies

FRANKFURT/TOKYO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Today’s central bankers have the unenviable task of weaning a pandemic-hit global economy off cheap money amid unprecedented sovereign debt levels and with asset prices inflated by years of stimulus and near-zero interest rates. What’s more, the risk of errors may be all the greater...
