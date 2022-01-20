Governor Hochul Announces $25 Million in Grants to Help Low- and Moderate-income Homeowners Make Critical Repairs, Accessibility Modifications
Funding Awards Will Aid Seniors, Veterans, and Disabled Households; Provide Assistance to First-Time Homebuyers. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that $25 million in grant awards have been made to nonprofit organizations and municipalities in every region of New York State to support safe and affordable homeownership. The grants will help low-...www.governor.ny.gov
Comments / 0