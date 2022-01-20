ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Governor Hochul Announces $25 Million in Grants to Help Low- and Moderate-income Homeowners Make Critical Repairs, Accessibility Modifications

ny.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunding Awards Will Aid Seniors, Veterans, and Disabled Households; Provide Assistance to First-Time Homebuyers. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that $25 million in grant awards have been made to nonprofit organizations and municipalities in every region of New York State to support safe and affordable homeownership. The grants will help low-...

www.governor.ny.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Big Papi elected to HOF; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out

David Ortiz gazed at his phone, his pursed lips revealing nerves rarely seen from one of the game’s great clutch hitters. Pedro Martinez’s hand rested on Ortiz’s shoulder, and Martinez grinned when the good news came through. The former teammates embraced, and Martinez welcomed Ortiz into a rare space in baseball history.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Senior Citizen#Supportive Housing#Grants#New Yorkers#Mobile#Ocr
The Hill

Judge rules New York mask mandate can stay

New York state can keep its mask mandate while the governor’s administration appeals a previous decision to overturn it, a judge ruled Tuesday. New York schools were told Monday to keep enforcing mask-wearing rules despite a judge overturning a statewide mandate earlier. State education officials along with the attorney...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations

Comments / 0

Community Policy