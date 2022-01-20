ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Netflix Reveals ‘Chicken Run’ Sequel Cast and Plot Details

By ScreenCrush Staff
102.5 KISS FM
102.5 KISS FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stop-motion animation takes a long time to make. Like, a looooooong time. We first heard about Aardman working on a sequel to their 2000 film Chicken Run back in the spring of 2018. Four years later, Aardman is still working on it — but it’s finally getting closer to release. Today,...

1025kiss.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out 2’ Eyes Fall 2022 Release from Netflix

Rian Johnson’s hugely anticipated mystery sequel “Knives Out 2” may be headed to theaters, Netflix, and fall festivals toward the end of 2022. Variety has reported that the follow-up to the 2019 Academy Award nominee (Best Original Screenplay) is “expected to release in theaters and the streaming platform in the last quarter of 2022” and will “also make a festival run before its release.” The original “Knives Out” was released by Lionsgate in the fall of 2019 following a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie earned $311 million on a budget of $40 million. Reached for comment, Netflix...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Knives Out 2’ Expected to Drop in Late 2022, Fall Festival Debut Likely (EXCLUSIVE)

You can expect to see the next installment of Daniel Craig as Private Detective Benoit Blanc in “Knives Out 2” streaming on Netflix this fall. Variety has learned exclusively that writer and director Rian Johnson’s hotly-anticipated sequel is expected to release in theaters and the streaming platform in the last quarter of 2022. In addition, the film is expected to also make a festival run before its release, although it’s unknown which ones it’s expected to debut at. With this added layer, we can expect the sequel to be a possible awards hopeful for Netflix next year. The streamer is expected...
MOVIES
Deadline

Alex Garland Reteams With A24 For Action Epic ‘Civil War’; Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura & More Set To Star

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Men) is reteaming with A24 for Civil War, an action epic that has Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog, The Beguiled) set to star alongside Wagner Moura (The Shining Girls, Narcos), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune, Bruised) and Cailee Spaeny (The First Lady, Mare of Easttown). Garland will direct the film set in a near-future America from his original screenplay. Details as far as its plot are being kept under wraps. A24 will produce, alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Gregory Goodman, and handle the film’s global release. Garland received his first Oscar nomination...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
Person
Julia Sawalha
Person
Bella Ramsey
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
Jane Horrocks
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Mel Gibson
The Independent

‘I’m going to say this kindly for the last time’: Ye demands final edit on Kanye West Netflix documentary

Ye has shared a message to the creators of a new Netflix documentary about his life, demanding he be given control over the final edit. The “Famous” rapper is the subject of the three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, from filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. The duo are behind West’s music videos including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.On Friday 21 January, the artist formerly known as Kanye West posted from his official Instagram, writing: “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Human Resources’: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date & Six New Cast Members

Netflix‘s new animated workplace series Human Resources has revealed six new casting additions ahead of its March 18 premiere. They include Rosie Perez, Jemaine Clement, Thandiwe Newton, Bobby Cannavale, Henry Winkler, and Maria Bamford. Perez portrays Petra the Ambition Gremlin, Clement portrays Simon Sex, Newton plays Mona the Hormone Monstress, Cannavale plays Gavin the Hormone Monster, Winkler plays Keith from Grief, and Bamford plays Tito the Anxiety Mosquito. The Big Mouth spinoff pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards, and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to childbirth to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the creatures are the protagonists, they have a lot of humanity themselves. Previously announced cast includes Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Randall Park, Aidy Bryant, David Thewlis, Keke Palmer, Pamela Adlon, and Brandon Kyle Goodman. The series is co-created and executive produced by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. Human Resources is produced by Brutus Pink and Titmouse, Inc. Watch a teaser for the series above.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Days Gone Director Reveals First Details on Cancelled Sequel

Last week, Days Gone director Jeff Ross made headlines when he compared sales for the game with another PlayStation exclusive, Ghost of Tsushima. When Sucker Punch Productions celebrated the latter game's eight million units sold, Ross took to Twitter to express surprise over PlayStation turning down a sequel to Days Gone, despite similar sales. In a new interview with USA Today, Ross opened up about his plans for the sequel, and where things would have gone had PlayStation believed in the IP. The sequel would have once again focused on Deacon, particularly his relationship with Sarah.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Nugget
102.5 KISS FM

Netflix Is Raising Its Prices Again

The price of your monthly fix of Netflix movies and shows is about to go up. Starting immediately, the price of a new Netflix subscription goes up; the increase varies based on which of Netflix’s plan you prefer. The standard plan, which was previously $13.99, is now $15.49. The premium plan, which allows for four different simultaneous streams and the best HD picture, now costs $19.99, up from $17.99. And the basic plan jumps from $8.99 to $9.99. If you’re already a Netflix subscriber, you’ll see the change reflected in your next monthly bill.
TV & VIDEOS
102.5 KISS FM

‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Show Reveals Full Title and Premise

Since it’s been announced, Amazon has promoted its upcoming series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth novels as a Lord of the Rings show. But that’s not quite right; it does not adapt the story from The Lord of the Rings trilogy of books. It’s not simply retelling the events of the Peter Jackson movies. Instead, it is a prequel set many years before The Lord of the Rings books and films. So even though it was always referred to as “The Lord of the Rings,” it really needed a different title.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Netflix Is Bringing Back 'Wallace and Grommit' and 'Chicken Run'

After more than a decade since its last project, Aardman Animations and Netflix are now bringing back two beloved claymation franchises, Wallace and Grommit and Chicken Run. Continuing their partnership, the studio and the streaming giant will be bringing two new movies for the two iconic franchises. On the Chicken Run front, the new film — titled Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget — will be a sequel to the original title from 2000, following the life of Ginger and Rocky after the duo escape and subsequently give birth to Molly in a sanctuary home on an island. Unfortunately, Mel Gibson and Julia Sawalha won’t be returning to reprise their roles, but the project has recruited another all-star cast consisting of Zachary Levi, Thandie Newton and Bella Ramsey.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
hypebeast.com

Amazon Reveals Official Title and Plot Details of Its Upcoming 'Lord of the Rings' Series

Amazon on Wednesday announced that its upcoming Lord of the Rings series will be titled Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The multi-season drama series, which is set during Second Age, thousands of years prior to the happenings of The Lord of the Rings, will center on the creation of the rings of power and the story of how they were divided among Middle-earth peoples, according to the announcement.
TV SERIES
102.5 KISS FM

Netflix Unveils Full Lineup For February 2022

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Netflix has all sorts of new romantic movies and shows in February, like [checks notes] a new legacyquel to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre that picks up the story of Leatherface decades after the events of the original movie. Plus, there’s a new comedy series called Murderville, starring Will Arnett and a rotating cast of guest stars solving a series of murders where the guests haven’t been given the script and the guests have to improv their way through the mystery. So romantic!
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

A brand-new Wallace & Gromit movie headed to Netflix, following Chicken Run 2

Wallace & Gromit are back, Netflix announced Thursday morning. The pair will get a new film at the streaming giant — although, in the UK, it will debut first on the BBC before coming to Netflix. The studio also revealed some key details about the Chicken Run sequel, also from Aardman Animations, including the cast, a 2023 release window, and new subtitle: Dawn of the Nugget.
MOVIES
102.5 KISS FM

Daniel Radcliffe to Play ’Weird Al’ Yankovic In Upcoming Biopic

Look, everyone loves Harry Potter, but let’s be real: The guy is kind of a nerd. He’s got glasses, he loves to read books of spells, he hangs out with an owl — kind of a dork when you get right down to it. So that makes this casting perfect: Daniel Radcliffe has signed on to play the world’s greatest (and coolest) musician and song parodist, “Weird Al” Yankovic.
MOVIES
102.5 KISS FM

19 TV and Movie Actors Who Were Replaced for Unexpected Reasons

The television and film industries can be brutal and re-castings and actor replacements have become more common than you might think. Sometimes the new actor fits into the role so seamlessly and looks so much like the star who previously played the role that, at first glance, you may not even notice the switch!
TV SHOWS
102.5 KISS FM

‘A Christmas Story’ Will Get a Sequel Starring Peter Billingsley

It takes a very special movie to have such a devoted audience that a television channel can run it on a loop for 24 hours straight every single year. But such is the devotion of fans of A Christmas Story, which was a moderate hit at best when it first opened in theaters in 1983, but eventually evolved into an annual holiday staple, with annual marathons on cable television, with TNT and TBS airing 12 consecutive viewings each Christmas.
MOVIES
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy