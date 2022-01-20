Netflix Reveals ‘Chicken Run’ Sequel Cast and Plot Details

Netflix‘s new animated workplace series Human Resources has revealed six new casting additions ahead of its March 18 premiere. They include Rosie Perez, Jemaine Clement, Thandiwe Newton, Bobby Cannavale, Henry Winkler, and Maria Bamford. Perez portrays Petra the Ambition Gremlin, Clement portrays Simon Sex, Newton plays Mona the Hormone Monstress, Cannavale plays Gavin the Hormone Monster, Winkler plays Keith from Grief, and Bamford plays Tito the Anxiety Mosquito. The Big Mouth spinoff pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards, and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to childbirth to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the creatures are the protagonists, they have a lot of humanity themselves. Previously announced cast includes Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Randall Park, Aidy Bryant, David Thewlis, Keke Palmer, Pamela Adlon, and Brandon Kyle Goodman. The series is co-created and executive produced by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. Human Resources is produced by Brutus Pink and Titmouse, Inc. Watch a teaser for the series above.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO