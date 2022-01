Over the past two years, the pressure on businesses to digitally transform, meet changing customer expectations and implement more agile processes has reached a breaking point. While organizations recognize the value of cloud adoption to combat these issues, it doesn’t come without its challenges. There are often concerns around the security of the cloud and uncertainty about data protection and privacy. Similarly, privacy concerns around the Internet of Things (IoT) continue to cause issues in the industry. In manufacturing, for instance, new IoT devices are converging with process machinery that was never originally intended to connect to a broader network. Inherently, the security of these devices is far weaker than the modern alternatives.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 HOURS AGO