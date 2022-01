An Oklahoma City apartment complex has been without heat for months and tenants got a big win in court this week. The Foxcroft Apartments in Oklahoma City has not had heat for their residents since September. This is apparently due to a gas leak in the building and they have had to shut off the heat for everyone due to this. A gas leak is a very serious issue, but in almost five months they still can't find out what's wrong?

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 5 DAYS AGO