Accidents

News Reporter Hit by a Car on Live TV

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo there's really not much to be said here except HOLY CRAP. While reporting in West...

b93radio.com

West Virginia TV Reporter gets hit by a car during a live shot, pops right back up and continues reporting.

Okay, a LOT to unpack here. First things first: Tori Yorgey can report for me any day of the week. She got absolutely truck-sticked by an SUV, popped right back up, apologized to the woman that hit her, and continued on with her report. Poise, composure, toughness. You can’t teach any of that in a broadcast school. Actually you don’t teach much of anything in a broadcast school but that’s another story for another day. Maybe Tori can report on it.
ACCIDENTS
Deseret News

Viral video of journalist getting hit by car on live TV spurs conversation on the dangers of reporting alone

Tori Yorgey did what no local TV reporter wants to do — her live TV shot went viral. In a video that has been seen over 1 million times on YouTube and garnered thousands of shares on Twitter, the 25-year-old multimedia journalist with WSAZ-TV in Charleston, West Virginia was hit from behind by a passing car Wednesday evening while reporting on a water main break.
CHARLESTON, WV
iheart.com

WATCH: Cars Damaged After Snowplow Pushes Icy Snow Into Oncoming Traffic

A snowplow driver damaged dozens of cars and caused numerous accidents while plowing a section of the Ohio Turnpike on Sunday (January 24). A video posted on Reddit captured the moment that the snowplow pushed a large amount of snow and icy debris over the highway median and into oncoming traffic.
ACCIDENTS
iheart.com

CBS Los Angeles Unintentionally Airs a Fatal Head-On Motorcycle Crash

A CBS local affiliate in Los Angeles had to cut a live feed of a police pursuit after a suspect on a motorcycle was involved in a fatal collision. A helicopter was tracking the suspect, who reportedly was riding a stolen motorcycle, at speeds that reached 130 mph in the West Hills area of Los Angeles. Police say they were "tracking" the suspect but say they were not actively pursuing them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Dumpster Divers Save Baby Thrown in Trash by Teen Mom

A heartbreaking scene to watch plays out as an 18-year-old mom drives up to a dumpster, and allegedly throws in her newborn son, who is inside a trash bag. It was 36 degrees in Hobbs, New Mexico, when surveillance cameras caught the unthinkable act. But at nightfall, three dumpster divers...
HOBBS, NM
iheart.com

One person killed after passenger train hits SUV in Monroe County

(Monroe County, IA) -- A woman is dead after the Jeep Grand Cherokee she was driving was hit by a passenger train in southern Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says around 10:30 Wednesday morning, an eastbound Amtrak train hit the SUV as it crossed the tracks on 695th Avenue northeast of Albia, in Monroe County. 58 year old Melinda Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
The Independent

Woman stabbed to death and her attacker hit by car and killed

A woman has been stabbed to death in the street by a man who was then run over and killed.Witnesses tried to distract the attacker in Maida Vale west London on Monday in desperate attempts to save the victim.She and the man stumbled into the road during the struggle and he was hit by a car.Mulugeta Asseratte told the PA news agency: “It is a very terrible incident.“I was coming up from the bakery to Chippenham Road and suddenly heard shouts of ‘stop it, stop it’ and it was a girl being attacked by a gentleman.“I tried to look...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Doorbell Camera Films Deadly Mountain Lion Fight In California Neighborhood

Residents in a Belmont, California neighborhood witnessed a frightening scene of nature early Wednesday morning (January 19). According to KTVU, a deadly fight between two mountain lions along Hastings Drive was captured on a resident's security camera. The incident happened around 2:00 A.M. A doorbell camera managed to pick up...
BELMONT, CA
iheart.com

Iowa State Patrol Shares I-80 Close Call Video

(Undated) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a video of a very close call on I-80. Dash cam video shows a pick-up truck sliding off I-80, just missing another driver already in the ditch. No injuries, but the video just might make your heart beat faster!
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Baby Wandering in Freezing Outdoors Saved by Delivery Driver

A food delivery driver in Michigan sprang into action when he spotted a baby boy in only a diaper wandering the streets in near-freezing temperatures. Robert Jackson III spotted the 2-year-old as he drove down 8 Mile Road in Detroit on his way to make a delivery. Jackson flagged down another driver and asked them to call 911 and comforted the youngster until cops arrived.
DETROIT, MI
iheart.com

Florida Couple Caught in the Middle of a Tornado While Driving (video)

This couple was in the middle of a road trip and all of the sudden they were caught in the middle of a tornado. It looks like they were caught by surprise and turned on the phone/camera while navigating what might happen next. Some comments included, "if you see a tornado, don't drive into it". It's not as easy as it seems in Florida because sometimes these weather systems develop in an instant.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Witness, 90, recalls sighting of Rikki murder accused almost three decades ago

A pensioner has described seeing six-year-old Rikki Neave with his alleged killer on the day he was murdered 27 years ago.Rikki was allegedly spotted in the company of then 13-year-old James Watson before he was strangled near his Peterborough home on November 28 1994.The boy’s naked body was found posed in a star shape in woods off the Welland Estate the following day, the Old Bailey has heard.Rikki’s mother Ruth Neave, who had reported him missing, was originally accused of his murder but acquitted after a trial.Following a cold case review in 2015, Watson’s DNA was found on Rikki’s clothes,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Merrill Lynch executive arrested after racist attack on store workers over smoothie order is caught on video

A Merrill Lynch financial adviser was arrested after being caught on camera hurling racist abuse and throwing a drink at the staff of a smoothie store in Connecticut.James Iannazzo, 48, ordered a smoothie from a Robeks smoothie shop outlet for his son, who has a peanut allergy. According to the Fairfield police department, he ordered a drink without peanut butter but did not mention his son’s allergy.After Mr Iannazzo's son suffered an allergic reaction and was “transported to an area hospital,” he returned to the shop.In a video of the incident, which garnered 16 million views on TikTok prior...
