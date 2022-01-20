News Reporter Hit by a Car on Live TV

A pensioner has described seeing six-year-old Rikki Neave with his alleged killer on the day he was murdered 27 years ago.Rikki was allegedly spotted in the company of then 13-year-old James Watson before he was strangled near his Peterborough home on November 28 1994.The boy’s naked body was found posed in a star shape in woods off the Welland Estate the following day, the Old Bailey has heard.Rikki’s mother Ruth Neave, who had reported him missing, was originally accused of his murder but acquitted after a trial.Following a cold case review in 2015, Watson’s DNA was found on Rikki’s clothes,...
