As Program Director, you are the essential creator of the sound of Michigan Radio, the state's largest public radio station. You will manage programming that excites current members and brings in new audiences. As the Program Director, you will develop strategies and plans for the broadcast service and work with other departments to achieve success throughout the public broadcasting organization. You will report to the Executive Director/General Manager. The work requires occasional work on nights, weekends and holidays with some travel. For more information, visit https://www.michiganradio.org/.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO