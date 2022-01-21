The radio station bringing worried Tongans together

Grichka and Igor Bogdanoff, the eccentric French TV presenter twins, have died of Covid within six days of each other. Igor died Monday and Grichka on December 28. They were 72. The BBC said the unvaccinated brothers had told friends their healthy lifestyle would protect them from Covid, but both were admitted to hospital in the middle of last month. Although their families did not specify the cause of their deaths, their lawyer Edouard de Lamaze confirmed that both contracted the virus. Igor Bogdanoff’s family said in a statement he had “gone towards the light,” surrounded by his children and family. The identical...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 18 DAYS AGO