The radio station bringing worried Tongans together

Elvis Costello says that he is going to stop playing his controversial song “Oliver’s Army” live, and urged radio stations to also stop playing it.
The 1979 track was written about the Troubles in Northern Ireland and has attracted criticism due to the use of the N-word. In the song, Costello sings: “Only takes one itchy trigger/One more widow, one less white n-gger.”
In a new interview, Costello defended writing the song, calling the term a historical “fact,” but said that he is set to stop performing it so he doesn’t get criticized for “something I didn’t intend.”
“If I wrote that song today,...
Comments / 0