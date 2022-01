SAN ANTONIO — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 115-109 victory over the San Antonio Spurs Sunday night at the AT&T Center. Best performance: It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Joel Embiid gets this for the second consecutive game. The Sixers center finished with 38 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. It was his 12th consecutive road game with 30 or more points. Twelve of Embiid’s points came in the third quarter.

NBA ・ 55 MINUTES AGO