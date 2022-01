BATON ROUGE - A group of teachers in East Baton Rouge plan to skip classes Wednesday in protest of current COVID protocols at the parish's public schools. "This is the only way that we can have consistent education right now," Valencea Johnson, president of the East Baton Rouge Parish Association of Educators, said. "Because of COVID, we have to do things differently. We just can't say, 'well, oh well, we're going to send them in the building.' We can no longer do that."

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO