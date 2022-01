PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Change in plans. Both AT&T and Verizon have decided to hold off on installing 5G infrastructure near major airports amid concerns the new technology could cause chaos in the air. This is a complicated mess that never should have come to this point. What we have is geopolitics, big business, dueling government agencies, and the average Jane and Joe potentially dealing with the fallout. Communications giants AT&T and Verizon spent just shy of $70 billion last year to upgrade their 5G technology, which will allow super-fast downloading and streaming on premium cellphones. It was set to roll out nationally in...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO