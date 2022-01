Welcome to today's edition of the Florida Coronavirus Watch Newsletter. Let's get you up to speed with the latest news of the day from the USA TODAY Network-Florida. Schools struggling with sick teachers: COVID is keeping teachers home. As of 1 p.m. Thursday, there were 229 requests for substitute teachers in Leon County for Friday alone. The district has over 300 substitute teachers currently in the system. Before the pandemic, there were about 500. "We cannot continue to ignore the impact that this is having on student learning," said Scott Mazur, president of the Leon Classroom Teachers Association.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO