ESRB Rating: 10+ for fantasy violence and suggestive themes. Thank you ININ Games for sending us a review code!. Cotton 100% is based off of the 1994 side-scrolling shoot ‘em up, Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams. This Switch remake offers a more vibrant color palette compared to the original Super Famicom version. Other enhancements like cheat codes and save states are available. In order to use the cheat codes you have to beat the game first which defeats the purpose, but ensures that you “git gud” at the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO